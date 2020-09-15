NBA Trade Rumors: Re-signing Carmelo Anthony not in Portland Trail Blazers' "best interests"

Carmelo Anthony revived his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers this season. He averaged 15.4 points per game in addition to 6.3 rebounds and played a huge role in leading the side to the playoffs after their underwhelming start to the campaign. Melo has been linked to several teams in recent NBA trade rumors but returning to Portland is also a possibility.

"He's a Hall of Famer. He's a great teammate."



This is still a @carmeloanthony fan account. #MeloMonday pic.twitter.com/6QDC4tazrO — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 14, 2020

Melo himself has suggested that he would like to stay put but should the Portland Trail Blazers consider getting the veteran back though? There's a lot to weigh here.

NBA Trade Rumors: Re-signing Carmelo Anthony could impact growth of Portland Trail Blazers' youngsters

Portland head coach Terry Stotts

Although he's had his injury troubles, Zach Collins is Portland Trail Blazers' future at the power forward position. That's the spot Carmelo Anthony occupied for most of the 2019-20 season. Going through the weekly mailbag, The Athletic's Jason Quick opined that bringing Melo back could hurt Collins' growth.

"As much as Carmelo Anthony wants to be in Portland, and as much as he was adored by the coaching staff and locker room, I don’t think bringing him back is in the best interests of either party. I still believe in Zach Collins and think he should be a pillar in the Blazers’ foundation moving forward. That means starting and committing big minutes to him at power forward."

Zach Collins

Carmelo Anthony played the small forward's role in the NBA bubble but that's because Trevor Ariza decided to sit out during the restart. Ariza will be on the Portland Trail Blazers' payroll next season and he should hold on to his role because of his fantastic 3-and-D ability which make him the best wing defender on the roster.

Trevor Ariza will not tolerate disrespect 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/0IJSqQhcfa — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 1, 2020

So if Carmelo Anthony contradicts most NBA trade rumors and sticks with the Portland Trail Blazers, it will definitely have some impact on Collins' development. At the same time, he's likely to be a bargain based on the salary he's expected to command next season.

