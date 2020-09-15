NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference GM wants Houston Rockets to move Russell Westbrook

Despite undergoing a slew of changes every year, the Houston Rockets are nowhere near to making it to the NBA Finals yet. They are expected to go at it again next season with a new head coach and several NBA trade rumors are already doing the rounds. However, having two supermax players in James Harden and Russell Westbrook is not the ideal situation for Houston Rockets.

The amount owed to the double super max players



James Harden

$41.3M

$44.3M

$47.4 (P)



Russell Westbrook

$41.4M

$44.2M

$47.1M (P)



Total $265.6M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 13, 2020

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are both owed $41 million apiece next season. This leaves the Houston Rockets with little room to operate who are expected to be just $9 million below the luxury tax threshold. So should GM Daryl Morey consider moving one of the two superstars to give Houston more options?

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Houston Rockets move Russell Westbrook?

Rockets GM Daryl Morey

Russell Westbrook has had a difficult time in Houston Rockets. He was hitting top gear before the season suspension but he was nowhere near his best in the bubble, especially in the playoffs. As reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, one Eastern Conference GM wants the Rockets to pull the plug on the former MVP.

"I wouldn’t move Harden. He’s still so good, and they’re too old right now to just start a rebuild unless you’re getting a Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic to rebuild around... If Westbrook is tradable, get it done."

Many eyebrows were raised when the Houston Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook last season with many opining that he and James Harden would not be able to coexist.

Is Russell Westbrook a bad fit for the Houston Rockets?

Russell Westbrook is past his shooting days

Advertisement

For a franchise that relies on analytics for its signings, Russell Westbrook is an anomaly to the usual norm at Houston Rockets. He's not a shooter but still managed 27.2 points per game during this season.

The greatest thing about Russell Westbrook is that he'll fight to the bitter end. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 13, 2020

Westbrook still brings that energy and athleticism to the table so if Daryl Morey can find a franchise looking for those attributes, a move may be on the table.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - 5 Players Houston Rockets should target this offseason