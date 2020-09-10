NBA News Update: Houston Rockets star Danuel House under investigation for inviting a female testing official to his room, likely to miss rest of the series

As the Houston Rockets prepare to take on the LA Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, a few NBA news updates have emerged regarding Danuel House and his availability for the next game. House did not play in Game 3 against the LA Lakers due to 'personal reasons'.
Danuel House's name was scratched off of the team list at the last minute before Game 3. This surprised a lot of fans since House had played a significant part in the Houston Rockets' team so far. As a sixth man coming off the bench, House averaged 10.5 points and shot at 36.3% from the 3-point line.
While no further explanation was given by the team as to what Danuel House's 'personal reasons' were, some rumors even suggested that he might have stepped out of the Orlando bubble. But the latest NBA news update has clarified that House is in fact under investigation for violating a COVID-19 protocol.
It is reported that House allowed a female COVID-19 testing official into his room in the Walt Disney Resort. This is against the rules set out by the NBA as players are not allowed to let anyone inside their rooms.
NBA News Update: House denies all allegations as the investigation into the Houston Rockets star continues
Danuel House Jr has refused these allegations and has claimed that he didn't violate any rules. We should get more information as the investigation into this matter continues. If House is found guilty of these allegations, he might miss out on the rest of the playoff series as he'll have to go through a 10-day quarantine period.
This comes as a huge blow for James Harden and the Houston Rockets as they are trying to level the series on Thursday night. A 10-day quarantine for their 27-year-old would mean they'll be without their 6th man for the entirety of the Lakers series and a portion of the Conference Finals (if the Houston Rockets make it that far). Coach Mike D'Antoni hasn't made a comment on this controversy yet.
Published 10 Sep 2020, 20:03 IST