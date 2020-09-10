NBA News Update: Houston Rockets star Danuel House under investigation for inviting a female testing official to his room, likely to miss rest of the series

As the Houston Rockets prepare to take on the LA Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, a few NBA news updates have emerged regarding Danuel House and his availability for the next game. House did not play in Game 3 against the LA Lakers due to 'personal reasons'.

NBA News Update: Danuel House's availability for the remainder of the playoffs in jeopardy

Houston Rockets might have to play the rest of this series without Danuel House

Danuel House's name was scratched off of the team list at the last minute before Game 3. This surprised a lot of fans since House had played a significant part in the Houston Rockets' team so far. As a sixth man coming off the bench, House averaged 10.5 points and shot at 36.3% from the 3-point line.

Whoa. Danuel House Jr. will not be playing for the #Rockets today, due to personal reasons. It is NOT related to COVID-19. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) September 8, 2020

While no further explanation was given by the team as to what Danuel House's 'personal reasons' were, some rumors even suggested that he might have stepped out of the Orlando bubble. But the latest NBA news update has clarified that House is in fact under investigation for violating a COVID-19 protocol.

Yahoo Sources: Houston Rockets guard Danuel House Jr. under investigation for potentially allowing a female COVID-19 testing official into his room. https://t.co/EyrjgJD5sl — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 10, 2020

It is reported that House allowed a female COVID-19 testing official into his room in the Walt Disney Resort. This is against the rules set out by the NBA as players are not allowed to let anyone inside their rooms.

Advertisement

NBA News Update: House denies all allegations as the investigation into the Houston Rockets star continues

Houston Rockets' coach Mike D'Antoni will not be happy about these latest developments

Danuel House Jr has refused these allegations and has claimed that he didn't violate any rules. We should get more information as the investigation into this matter continues. If House is found guilty of these allegations, he might miss out on the rest of the playoff series as he'll have to go through a 10-day quarantine period.

Developing: Danuel House’s availability against the Lakers is in jeopardy after he possibly violated the NBA Bubble rules, via ESPN.



He might have to undergo a 10-day quarantine, the NBA is reviewing. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 10, 2020

This comes as a huge blow for James Harden and the Houston Rockets as they are trying to level the series on Thursday night. A 10-day quarantine for their 27-year-old would mean they'll be without their 6th man for the entirety of the Lakers series and a portion of the Conference Finals (if the Houston Rockets make it that far). Coach Mike D'Antoni hasn't made a comment on this controversy yet.

Also read: LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - September 10th, 2020 | Game 4