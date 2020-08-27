NBA News Update: "I think he is built to be a star" Kevin Durant heaps praise on Luka Doncic, LaMelo Ball signs a deal with Puma

The start of playoffs in the Orlando bubble has created a lot of NBA news recently. NBA players have voiced their frustration over the shooting of James Blake in Wisconsin. A few series have already concluded with NBA championship contenders like Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics through to the second round of playoffs. Let's check out the latest NBA news -

NBA News Update: Kevin Durant praises Luka Doncic on his podcast

Dallas Mavericks' talismanic point guard Luka Doncic has been the talk of the NBA bubble. At just 21 years of age, Doncic has single-handedly ensured that the Mavericks are in contention to play the second-round series of the NBA playoffs.

Doncic made history after ending the third game of the Mavericks-Clippers series with a 40 point triple-double and a buzzer-beater in overtime. Brooklyn Nets star small forward Kevin Durant has come out in appreciation of Luka Doncic. He spoke about Doncic on 'The Boardroom' podcast. He quoted-

"I think he's built to be a star, for sure," Durant said of the Dallas Mavericks guard on The Boardroom: Out of Office. "I think he understands who he is, how he wants to play, and what the future holds for him."

Durant continued further-

"As a talent in the NBA, he transcends a lot of things. Because at that age, to be that smart and to be that poised, it's just rare."

The Clippers lead the Mavericks in the first-round series 3-2. Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic have been in sublime form while Paul George has struggled. Kristaps Porzingis is facing injury woes.

Ja Morant talks about being himself on and off the court

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant is the favourite for the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy. A second-round pick from Murray State in the 2019 NBA draft, Morant has dazzled fans and neutrals alike with his playmaking and finishing ability.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Ja Morant mentioned that he grew up watching and learning a lot from point guards. He also emphasized on the fact that he knows that he gets compared to other players, but he tries to be the best version of himself both on and off the court.

NBA 2020 draft prospect LaMelo Ball to sign a deal with Puma

Projected top NBA pick LaMelo Ball is finalizing an endorsement deal with Puma, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

In other NBA news, 2020 draft top prospect and Lonzo Ball's younger brother LaMelo Ball has finalized an endorsement deal with athletic wear brand Puma, according to The Stadium's Shams Charania. LaMelo Ball plays for the Illawarra Hawks in the Australian Basketball league. He became eligible for the NBA draft process last year. It will be interesting to see where Ball lands. The Minnesota Timberwolves own the first draft pick and we could see Ball pairing up with D'Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony-Towns.

