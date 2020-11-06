NBA News Update: "It was in his year 6,7,8 that I realized this dude is the best ever" - Alex Caruso picks LeBron James as the greatest ever

After winning a record-equalling 17th NBA championship, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers are in a celebratory mood and have one eye on defending their title. The LA Lakers stars have been making appearances on various shows and podcasts, and in the latest edition of NBA news update, we will take a look at what Alex Caruso had to say about LeBron James on JJ Redick's podcast.

NBA News Update: Alex Caruso showers praise on LA Lakers teammate LeBron James

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

At the age of 35, LeBron James is the best player in the league. A four-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP, the talismanic forward, has been performing consistently at the highest level for almost two decades now, which was evident in the LA Lakers' championship run last season.

One of the few players to win a title with three different teams, LeBron James will prepare for the next season, as the LA Lakers will look to go back to back. His teammate Alex Caruso recently made an appearance on JJ Redick's popular podcast The Old Man and The Three and shed light on King James' work ethic. Caruso said:

"He was there[in the gym] before everybody else. People ask how the Michael Jordans, the Kobe Bryants and the LeBron James of the world are so good and continue to get better. It's the work ethic. That is one thing that has rubbed off on me."

The conversation then shifted to Caruso, describing LeBron James's mentality and what keeps going year after year. Caruso revealed:

"He just wants to be great at whatever he does. He just wants to be the best. His mindset is you are only as good as your last game."

LeBron James is considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time along with Michael Jordan, and it is a debate that has been going on for a few years now, notably after James's ascent in the league. Fans, pundits, and coaches have been asked to choose sides, and this time, it was Caruso's turn to answer the tricky question. He replied:

"I was a huge Michael Jordan fan. He could do it all. Then LeBron comes in 2003. It was in his year 6,7,8 that I realized this dude is the best ever. I know it's a hot topic, but he should have won MVP this year."

LeBron James and Alex Caruso will have a tough task on their hands next year, as the LA Lakers might have to deal with a resurgent Golden State Warriors side on their way to the NBA finals next season. The Eastern Conference will get stronger as well, as the Brooklyn Nets will welcome the star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If you’re looking for an election break. EP 24 live now. https://t.co/Rk50yRFoHZ pic.twitter.com/4zOMv8qW14 — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) November 5, 2020

