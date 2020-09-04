The biggest NBA news update for the day concerns the announcement of yet another NBA award for the 2019-20 season. Ja Morant was named the Rookie of the Year in what wasn't a controversial decision at all. Like always, the league made the entire voting results public which revealed that only one of the 100 voters didn't pick Morant as the first choice.

Full ROY voting: Morant, Kendrick Nunn and Zion third pic.twitter.com/aCwgQjQ3qe — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 3, 2020

Ja Morant could've taken the news negatively but decided to use this as motivation. He thanked the only person who picked Zion Williamson ahead of him.

"I need to figure out who was that person who didn’t pick me first. I want to shoot a direct message to them and thank them for motivating me, even more, to do more and be better and do whatever I can to help my team win basketball games. If anyone knows who that is, let me know."

Ja Morant wasn't able to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to the NBA Playoffs this season but his averages of 17.8 points and 7.3 assists warranted him the award. We can expect bigger things from the 21-year-old in the near future.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal doesn't know who Spencer Dinwiddie is

Shaquille O'Neal has been known for his goofy takes from time to time and is a constant source of entertainment on TNT. During the Halftime Report of Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, Ernie Johnson brought up a tweet by Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Without hesitating one bit, Shaq ended up asking "Who is that?" and Charles Barkley clarified. EJ was visibly annoyed before O'Neal explained:

"I didn't know his first name was Spencer, I just call him Dinwiddie."

This was obviously a slip of tongue from Shaq because it's impossible to believe that an NBA analyst isn't aware of one of the best sixth men in the league right now.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie was able to see the funny side of this and responded to this incident without a shoutout to O'Neal on Twitter.

Love you too @SHAQ ... as an LA kid you helped make my childhood 🤙🏾 https://t.co/ctOzeFvHNK — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 4, 2020

Dinwiddie didn't participate in the NBA restart for the Brooklyn Nets but averaged a career-high 20.6 points per game during the regular season.

