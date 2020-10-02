NBA News Update: Jeff Van Gundy on LeBron James vs Michael Jordan GOAT debate, Kyrie Irving's latest statement sets social media ablaze

The LA Lakers took Game One of the 2020 NBA Finals in emphatic fashion, blowing out the Miami Heat by a score of 116-98. With LeBron James one step closer to winning his fourth NBA Championship, the GOAT discussion is getting stronger than ever. In this latest NBA news update, we take a look at what he had to say on the same as well as Kyrie Irving's latest comments on Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant's latest podcast.

NBA News Update: Jeff Van Gundy believes that LeBron James' career is second to none

LeBron James

Perhaps after witnessing countless colleagues, former players and current players speak on the topic before, Jeff Van Gundy decided to follow suit.

Making a comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James on the ABC conference call, Van Gundy said:

"Comparison is the thief of joy."

Emphasizing on his point, he continued:

"I always say you have first pick, I’ll have second pick and I’ll be very happy whichever player I got. But as far as career, and when you talk about longevity, records broken, I don’t think LeBron James’ career will take a backseat to anyone."

Many have stated that if LeBron James wins the 2020 NBA Championship, he should be heralded as the greatest of all time. However, no matter how many people pick James as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), there will likely never be an unanimous choice between LeBron James and Jordan.

NBA News Update: Kevin Durant says that the Brooklyn Nets' head coaching job is 'a collaborative effort'

Kyrie Irving calls Brooklyn Nets head coaching duties a team effort.

Kyrie Irving recently spoke that it is his belief that he is the best option to go for the final shot of a game. However, Irving said that the Brooklyn Nets are the first team where he has a teammate who is equally capable of taking the final shot.

In his statement, Irving mentioned about the times he played alongside LeBron James while the former was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the process talking about a topic that could turn into a controversial story in the future.

Kyrie says he was the best option on every team he's played for. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tfvRIjRmZY — theScore (@theScore) October 1, 2020

In a different part of the same podcast, Kyrie Irving, when asked about the head coaching situation in the Brooklyn Nets, said:

"I don't really see us having a "head" coach. KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach"

The comments included in this segment of the NBA news update bring to light what Irving and Kevin Durant think about the hierarchy within the organization. With the start of the new season still uncertain, it will be interesting to see how the story of the league's newest star duo unfolds in the coming days.

