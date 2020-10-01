NBA News Update: LA Lakers teammate claims Anthony Davis is better than LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Shaq bet their Finals MVP trophies

The LA Lakers overcame a slow start in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals to dispatch the Miami Heat 116-98. While NBA news updates will point out that injuries played a part in this one-sided affair, the Purple and Gold played some tidy basketball to dominate their Eastern Conference counterparts. At the heart of this dismantling were Anthony Davis and LeBron James who combined for 59 points.

HIGHLIGHTS: @AntDavis23 goes off for 34 pts, 9 reb and 3 blk in his #NBAFinals debut. pic.twitter.com/M9Y60qycag — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2020

Now LeBron James is considered to be the favorite to bag the Finals MVP trophy if the LA Lakers do indeed win it all. He was also just one assist shy of another playoffs triple-double. However, Markieff Morris does not believe that LeBron's the best player in the world oon their team for that matter.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Markieff Morris picks Anthony Davis over LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Speaking after LA Lakers' win over the Miami Heat, Markieff Morris singled out Anthony Davis as the best player in the world over LeBron James.

"We got LeBron but I think he's [Anthony Davis] the best player in the world. He does it on both ends and does it consistently every night," Morris said.

AD had 34 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks for LA Lakers in Game 1.

NBA News Update: Dwyane Wade and Shaq bet their trophies on the line

Dwyane Wade participated in a friendly wager with LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal prior to the start of the NBA Finals. Both players have led their respective teams to titles and been awarded the NBA Finals MVP honors for their efforts.

Shaquille O'Neal

Appearing in a promotional video, both players first predicted who could win the Finals MVP honors with LeBron James and Jimmy Butler being the obvious choices. Following that, Wade and Shaq put their Finals MVP trophies on the line.

“If the Heat win I’ll give you one of my trophies,” said O'Neal who has won the NBA Finals MVP honors three times.

"And if the Lakers win you can have that," responded Wade, pointing to his NBA Finals MVP trophy in the background.

“If the Heat win I’ll give you one of my trophies.” 👀@DwyaneWade and @SHAQ make a friendly wager ahead of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/TL5JCoZYe8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 30, 2020

With news of the Miami Heat injuries emerging, Dwyane Wade would be sweating a bit.

