NBA News Update: Jimmy Butler wants to win Game 4 against LA Lakers with 0 points, Kyle Kuzma doesn't care about haters

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three
2020 NBA Finals - Game Three
Raunak J
ANALYST
Modified 05 Oct 2020, 10:42 IST
News
Jimmy Butler etched his name in the history books on Sunday night as he became only the third player ever to record a 40-point triple-double in the NBA Finals. While NBA news updates focused on the Miami Heat injuries, Butler focused on what he needed to do to get his team across the line against the LA Lakers. That the five-time All-Star achieved this feat without attempting even a single three-pointer is impressive.

NBA News Update: Jimmy Butler doesn't care about triple-doubles, wants to win more games

Jimmy Butler had a huge outing against the LA Lakers but yet again, he spoke more about being interested in winning. He was asked the same in the post-game media availability.

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler

Butler said:

"Everybody remembers winning, that's it. They don't care how many points you score, they only care if you won or lost. For us we're all about winning. We are. I say it all the time but I mean it. The guys that we have, the group that Coach Pat and Coach Spo put together it's always to win, nothing else. So I hope the next game I score zero and y'all talk all you want to talk and we win so I come up here and say the same thing."

NBA News Update: Kyle Kuzma has nothing to say to haters after huge performance for LA Lakers

Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma hasn't had the best of runs in the NBA Playoffs for the LA Lakers and has received a lot of criticism for it. In Game 3 against the Miami Heat though, Kuzma fired back with a huge 19-point game off the bench. He also handled the defensive assignment of Jimmy Butler for extended stretches.

On being asked about his haters, Kuzma responded:

"You can love or hate someone, it doesn't matter. I dyed my hair blonde this year. Like, I don't give a f---. I don't care. Twitter is for jokes. I laugh at jokes too."

The LA Lakers currently lead the 2020 NBA Finals 2-1. Game 4 of the series will take place on Tuesday.

Published 05 Oct 2020, 10:42 IST
