NBA News Update: JJ Redick lists the 'biggest floppers in the league', Duncan Robinson sheds light on his insanely quick shot release

Marcus Smart is known for his incredible work ethic and commitment to the craft. But he's also renowned for one other thing: flopping. Though the league has come up with various Anti-Flopping rules to curb this practice, it's still very prevalent in today's game. In a recent conversation with Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson, JJ Redick talked about the 'biggest floppers in the league'. In this article, we'll take a look at Redick's list along with a few other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Marcus Smart and Pat Beverly among the league's biggest floppers

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

Duncan Robinson recently joined New Orleans Pelicans' JJ Redick on 'Old Man and the Three' podcast. On the topic of flopping, the 36-year-old listed a few players who, according to him, are the best floppers in the league. Reddick said:

"The obvious ones that stick out are Marcus Smart and Pat Beverly. I feel Kyle Lowry and James Harden are good at exaggerating contact."

Reddick went on to clarify that flopping is more of a useful skill than a 'soft move'. Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart was recently in the news for drawing a foul with a 'flop' that eventually helped his team force overtime against the Miami Heat.

Marcus Smart grifting the Celtics to OT: pic.twitter.com/lt1f68lTcf — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 16, 2020

Both Redick and Robinson went on to state that they are guilty of 'flopping' at times, but does so to their advantage, while also saying that it's a part of the mental dynamic of the game.

NBA News Update: Duncan Robinson talks about his insanely quick-release shooting motion

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat

Advertisement

In other NBA news update, Duncan Robinson's dream season continues as Miami Heat are in a solid position to advance to the NBA Finals. Duncan Robinson has already made a name for himself as one of the best shooters in the league and has shot at 44.6% from beyond the arc this season.

One of his corner 3s in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics had gone viral on social media because of how quick the release was. When asked about the secret behind his release, Duncan Robinson said:

"It's something I've developed over time. I used to have a slower, set type of shot, but I've actually developed more consistency when I just let it fly."

Duncan Robinson further talked about how practicing this catch-high-shoot-high shot has helped him become a better offensive player as it has enabled him to make 3s more easily even when contested. Fans are now comparing Duncan Robinson to Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson who is known for his insanely quick release motion.