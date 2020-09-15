NBA News Update: Kendrick Nunn brutally trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State Warriors hire another former player

Following the exit of the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, almost every NBA news update has been filled with speculation about the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Today though, he's grabbing the headlines for finding a mention in Kendrick Nunn's birthday wish to Jimmy Butler.

Butler turned 31 today and the NBA fraternity poured in with their greetings for the 5-time All-Star. However, his teammate Nunn came up with an interesting birthday wish in a now-deleted post as you can see below.

Nunn's post was obviously a jibe at Giannis Antetokounmpo and TJ Warren, both of whom Butler dominated in the NBA Playoffs. Firstly, he neutralized Warren as Miami Heat routed the Indiana Pacers. Next up, the Heat eliminated Milwaukee Bucks and Butler got the better of Giannis Antetokounmpo on many occasions.

NBA News Update: Family time for Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has had a brilliant run in the NBA Playoffs so far, averaging 25 and 10 while shooting over 40% from downtown.

Now, if you've followed the Boston Celtics star long enough, you're probably aware of his son Deuce. A clip of Tatum reading to Deuce from the bubble had earlier gone viral. However, the All-Star will now get to do so in person soon.

Jayson Tatum said his son Deuce is currently in quarantine. He should be out tomorrow and able to see his father for this first time in months. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 14, 2020

Family members of NBA players are now being allowed inside the bubble and many have made use of the opportunity. It's Tatum up next who'll soon get to meet his son.

NBA News Update: Golden State Warriors sign Shaun Livingston as an executive

Shaun Livingston

Just hours after signing former player Leandro Barbosa as a part of the coaching staff, the Golden State Warriors have hired another one of their former roster guys, albeit in a front-office role.

Shaun Livingston won the NBA Championship three times with Golden State and retired at the end of last season. He is now back as an executive and his official designation is director, player affairs and engagement as reported by Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. This is what Livingston had to add:

“I want to serve people. I want to help others. That’s what I get the most joy out of. So whether it’s at the boys club, you know, Salvation Army — whatever it is, it is going to be in service of other people.”

Shaun Livingston also becomes the highest ranked Black front-office executive for the Golden State Warriors since Mitch Richmond in 2008.

It's an interesting approach by the Warriors to appoint former players to various positions. Both Livingston and Barbosa know what it takes to win a ring and their expertise is likely to rub off on the rest of the staff.

