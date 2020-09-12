NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at LA Clippers, another Charles Barkley guarantee fails

If you're looking for an NBA news update about how the LA Clippers beat Denver Nuggets to move to the Western Conference Final, you won't find one today. Doc Rivers' men were up 14 at the half and should've finished the game off. However, a second-half rally saw the Nuggets hit back to win the tie and force Game 6.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't mince his words when he criticized the LA Clippers for not closing the series. Perkins had earlier predicted that Denver Nuggets would win Game 5 on an episode of The Jump. However, he went off on the LA Clippers for focusing on things other than NBA Playoffs at the moment.

Clippers worried about Trademarking some Lemon Pepper Wings...might need to worry about providing some Production off the Bench!!! I said today on @ESPN The Jump that Denver was going to win this game tonight. Carry on... pic.twitter.com/Z1MejPB2ch — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 12, 2020

Perk is referring to Lou Williams' infamous Magic City trip in particular. The former Sixth Man of the Year had reportedly filed a trademark for the 'Lemon Pepper Lou' nickname that emerged as a result of that whole fiasco. Interestingly, Williams only managed four points on 2-of-10 shooting tonight.

NBA News Update: Charles Barkley's misfortune with guarantees continues

Charles Barkley

In the last couple of months, Charles Barkley has had more misses than hits in terms of his predictions for the NBA Playoffs. He had earlier predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers were going to sweep the LA Lakers after the latter lost Game 1 in the first round. Chuck then predicted that the LA Clippers would sweep the Denver Nuggets after their series opener. Neither of those two claims came true. He issued another "guarantee" earlier today.

Chuck with another miss pic.twitter.com/dIDbTJLQjF — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 12, 2020

"They're gonna win this game by 20 points. Denver's already packed...They'll be back in the Mile High city by 11 PM Pacific Time today."

The LA Clippers had the game in their grasp in the first half but they allowed the Denver Nuggets to come back into it. Paul Millsap started the turnaround with 14 third-quarter points.

Advertisement

Paul Millsap

Kawhi Leonard had 36 points but that wasn't enough as the Denver Nuggets outscored his side 38-25 to take the game and live another day in the NBA Playoffs.

Also read: NBA News Update - LeBron James tired of bubble life, Michael Porter Jr. responds to Damian Lillard's comments