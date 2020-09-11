NBA News Update: Kevin Durant reveals who he thinks Brooklyn Nets' 3rd star is, LA Lakers to debut TV show based on bubble experience

With the NBA finals in sight, the teams remaining in the playoffs have increased their intensity. Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played an overtime thriller, while Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers struggled to create offence in the latest round of matches. It is tough to keep up with the latest NBA news updates with so much going on in the Bubble.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed -

NBA News Update: Kevin Durant makes an appearance on JJ Redick's podcast

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was a guest on Pelican's shooting guard JJ Redick's podcast. The two share a good relationship and spoke about NBA related stuff in length on the podcast. Redick asked Durant if the Nets will look to make move for a third star or if they think Caris LeVert is their guy. KD responded -

“I think Caris is that perfect guy for us,” Durant said, via Andrew Lopez of ESPN. Any given night he could lead us in scoring or assists. He can control the offence. We can go to him in the post in a matchup. I feel like he has the tools to do everything on the basketball court.”

Caris LeVert had a breakout year with the Nets this season.

Lou Williams trademarks "Lemon Pepper Lou" nickname

Looks like Lou Will trademarked "Lemon Pepper Lou" 💀 pic.twitter.com/2xAq5iN1dj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2020

In a hilarious move, LA Clippers combo guard Lou Williams has trademarked the nickname "Lemon Pepper Lou". The mercurial guard earned the nickname after he left the NBA bubble for a personal emergency but was then pictured having some chicken wings at a popular food outlet in Orlando City. It created a huge debacle and Williams received mix reactions from the fans after they learned that he had initially left the bubble to attend a funeral.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

LA Lakers to release TV show revolving around their time in NBA bubble

On tonight's episode of Backstage Lakers we get a look at how Rob Pelinka builds team chemistry with the #LakeShow



The show airs at 8PM/PT on @SpectrumSN. pic.twitter.com/lUfKxSFqe4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 10, 2020

In the latest NBA news update, The LA Lakers have been working on a TV show which documents their time in the NBA bubble, and it is going to debut soon. The trailer for the show was posted on the official Twitter account of the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers President of Basketball Operations can be seen in the trailer, conducting a quiz for staff members and the players. Lakers superstar power forward Anthony Davis also makes an appearance. The Lakers play the Houston Rockets in a key game four of the Western Conference semi-finals. The LA Lakers will be looking to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

