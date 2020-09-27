NBA News Update: Kyle Kuzma recalls LA Lakers' dark days, Dwight Howard says he's "exhausted"

As surprising as it might sound, Kyle Kuzma is the longest-serving player on the current LA Lakers roster alongside Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Purple and Gold haven't had the most remarkable years in the last decade, including a six-year stretch without making it to the NBA Playoffs. In a positive NBA news update, the franchise ended that dry patch this season.

One last challenge. The Marathon Continues. pic.twitter.com/jYZuGITQRo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2020

Kyle Kuzma was a part of the LA Lakers for two such campaigns and now that the franchise has finally made it to the NBA Finals, he's appreciative of the fact.

NBA News Update: Kyle Kuzma soaking in LA Lakers' latest achievement

Speaking after the win against Denver Nuggets that sealed the Western Conference Finals, Kuzma mentioned:

"It's an incredible feeling, it's a feeling that you can't take for granted because you never know when you're gonna get back to this....Me and Alex (Caruso) have been here during the dark days of Lakers Nation...I'm just super happy to be here."

The LA Lakers during Kyle Kuzma's rookie season

Most of the LA Lakers' young core eventually moved away from the team in the last few years. The likes of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart all went the other direction in the Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma is the only part of that core who remained and he's now relishing the chance to win the NBA Finals.

NBA News Update: Dwight Howard is giving it his all

Dwight Howard

Advertisement

This will be Dwight Howard's second NBA Finals appearance since leading the Orlando Magic to the ultimate stage where they came up short against Kobe Bryant's LA Lakers.

Since then and now, Howard has been through a lot of turmoil in his NBA career. Speaking to the media after the game, Superman expressed his gratitude for this second chance and declared that he's putting in everything he's got.

"I promised myself if I ever got a chance to get back, I would give it everything I’ve got...I’m exhausted. I didn't think that this would ever happen but I'm so thankful and greatful that I've had this opportunity,” said Howard.

Dwight Howard was a solid presence for the LA Lakers inside the paint against the Denver Nuggets and played a crucial role in containing Nikola Jokic.

Also read: NBA News Update - LeBron James recalls Kobe Bryant's legacy, Anthony Davis describes the relationship between LA Lakers' frontcourt duo