NBA News Update: LeBron James recalls Kobe Bryant's legacy, Anthony Davis describes the relationship between LA Lakers' frontcourt duo

The LA Lakers have stolen the headlines in every NBA news update tonight by reaching the NBA Finals with a 117-107 win over Denver Nuggets. At the heart of this result was LeBron James who recorded another triple-double – including 16 points in the final quarter – and was ably supported by Anthony Davis.

NBA News Update: LeBron James reacts to LA Lakers reaching the Finals and recalls Kobe Bryant's legacy

This will be LeBron James' ninth NBA Finals appearance in the last 10 years. Yet, King James is appreciative of the same and knows the amount of hard work that's needed to just reach the ultimate series of an NBA season.

"We are gonna enjoy tonight as we should, because this is not promised every year. ... We're going to enjoy it tonight, but we understand that we have bigger fish to fry and that there is a bigger goal," LeBron said during the Western Conference Championship ceremony.

The late Kobe Bryant

The last time the LA Lakers reached the NBA Finals was 10 years ago with Kobe Bryant as the leader of the unit. LeBron James spoke about his legacy:

"Every time you put on Purple and Gold, you think about his [Kobe's] legacy. ... Our games are different. As far as our mindset and drive to be the best & not lose ... I’m one of the few who can understand the mindset he played with."

LeBron James has won each of the three closeout games with LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, making it 16 wins in his last 17 closeout ties. He spoke about his mindset in such games.

"In a closeout game, I'm as desperate as the team that we are trying to close out," LeBron added.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis opens up on relationship with LeBron James

Anthony Davis

It's no secret that Anthony Davis was actively recruited by LeBron James last summer. He wanted the LA Lakers to trade for AD and eventually, the move transpired. Speaking on the relation between the two, Davis said:

"When I first got here, he told me he wants to get me my first ring, and I told him I want to get him back to the Finals … I got your back, you got my back … we don’t want to let each other down."

Davis then spoke about his LA Lakers teammates and how they're focused on winning a title:

"This group of guys for sure only want one thing, that is to win a championship... We hold ourselves accountable and to a higher standard."

Anthony Davis the last time the Lakers made the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/HrTHnYoAJW — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) September 27, 2020

The LA Lakers will face either Boston Celtics or Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

