NBA News Update: LA Clippers were too 'fatigued' to play the 4th quarter, Jamal Murray grills Shaquille O'Neal and co., Giannis confirms stay

More stories from the aftermath of Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals make this NBA news update, as some wild claims have been made regarding the LA Clippers' players. The LA Clippers and their catastrophic exit from the NBA Playoffs after leading 3-1 in the series were met with severe criticism and taunting, as players, fans and analysts held absolutely nothing back on social media.

Some riveting reports emerged right after the conclusion of the game, and suggested unrest among the LA Clippers squad. The players openly talked about a lack of chemistry, while the coach - Doc Rivers - said that he was uncomfortable given the lack of players he had who could play big minutes. This was made particularly evident when sources from 'The Undefeated' claimed that such was the case in Game 7.

Here are all the NBA news updates from the game.

NBA News Update: LA Clippers players were "fatigued" in Game 7

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard often sat out regular season games for 'load management' purposes

The LA Clippers looked mentally beaten in the second half of Game 7 when they allowed the Denver Nuggets to score heavily on them, whilst not being able to respond in similar fashion. One theory suggests they were down and out physically as well.

Sources of 'The Undefeated' claimed that the LA Clippers players were so fatigued going into Game 7, that they were in no condition to play down the stretch for longer than 3 minutes. This claim tallies perfectly with Doc Rivers' assertion that the players weren't well conditioned throughout the season.

Several Clippers were so fatigued during Game 7 against Denver that they struggled to play stints longer than three minutes and asked out of the game for a breather in the fourth quarter, sources told @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 16, 2020

It is a very ironic situation given that the LA Clippers rested players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George throughout the regular season, just so that they could be fresh when the post-season arrived. Clearly, it hasn't worked out for the LA Clippers like they planned.

NBA News Update: Jamal Murray criticizes Stephen A. Smith, Shaquille O'Neal for disrespecting the Denver Nuggets

Murray has been terrific in the playoffs

Jamal Murray shone the brightest on Tuesday night as he scored 40 points to help the Denver Nuggets oust the LA Clippers. He was elated at having done the 'impossible', but called out the media and top analysts for making the task look so in the first place.

Murray feels that the Denver Nuggets were massively disrespected by being written off even before the ball was tipped.

"All y'all better start giving this team some damn respect."



Jamal Murray calls out the media after Game 7. pic.twitter.com/GqOuFfJwYU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2020

"We got Shaq, Charles, Zach Lowe, Stephen A... all y'all. You better start giving us some damn respect. We shouldn't have been down 3-1 in the first place."

NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms he will continue with the Milwaukee Bucks next season

Milwaukee Bucks were beaten by the Miami Heat in 5 games

Addressing the Milwaukee Bucks fans for the first time since the franchise's shock exit from the NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo took to social media to thank them for their support.

He called the Milwaukee Bucks faithful "the best fans in the league".

The fans focused particularly on the last line of his Instagram post, which said "I can't wait for next season!", all but confirming that he will stay with the Milwaukee Bucks for one more NBA campaign at the very least.

