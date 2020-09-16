NBA News Update: LA Clippers players resort to blame game as Magic Johnson claims "Lakers rule Los Angeles"

The world of NBA expressed emotions of all sorts as the heavily favored LA Clippers were knocked out of the playoffs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals by the Denver Nuggets. In this NBA news update, we take a look at the Clippers players' reactions after what can only be described as a humiliating playoff exit.
The LA Clippers took a 3-1 lead at one point in the series and were expected to coast through to the Western Conference Finals, but somehow let go of that large lead. NBA players and journalists rained tweets as the fans joined in the fun as well.
LA Lakers and NBA great Magic Johnson was particularly active on social media as he shared his thoughts on the massive upset. The LA Clippers players, on the other hand, gave mixed reactions to their downfall. Some are looking forward to the future, while others are deeply disappointed.
Here are all the NBA news updates from today's game.
NBA News Update: LA Lakers rule the city, claims Magic Johnson
There is no doubt that Magic Johnson is a Laker through and through. He has been associated with the franchise nearly all his life, so it came as no surprise when he poked fun at the LA Clippers team, saying that the Lakers will always own the city of Los Angeles.
NBA analyst Skip Bayless, who had picked the LA Clippers to win the championship this season also spoke of the franchise in a similar manner, called them the "punch lines" of the city.
LA Lakers player Jared Dudley is a social media savant and he dropped a simple tweet to taunt the LA Clippers.
NBA News Update: LA Clippers players in a state of disbelief after crumbling under pressure
The LA Clippers players were barely in a mood to talk with the media in their post-game conference, as they were deeply annoyed at the way they had let go of a seemingly unassailable lead.
Star guard Lou Williams blamed it on the lack of chemistry of a newly formed squad.
"Talent bailed us out. Chemistry didn't."
Paul George, who had a horrendous shooting night as he scored just 10 points, had the same excuse when asked about the reason behind this catastrophe. He claimed there wasn't absolute pressure on them to win the championship this year.
LA Clippers coach Doc RIvers took the blame on his shoulders.
"We didn't meet our expectations. If we had, we'd still be playing in my opinion."
However, he did claim that he did not have players who could play full minutes and was uncomfortable with that. We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates about this game.
