NBA News Update: LA Clippers' star Paul George hits out at haters on Instagram, Commissioner Adam Silver hints at late start for next season

The NBA playoff games have begun to heat up, and we've seen some outstanding scoring performances and some unexpected upsets. We had the Lakers thrashing the Blazers and the Bucks dominating the Magic today.

With the on-court action taking center stage, there may be NBA news updates that might have not made your feed. Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed out on.

LA Clippers' star Paul George hits out at critics on Instagram

After his poor showing on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers' star Paul George has come under fire. His absence on the offensive end led to widespread criticism from experts and fans alike. The name 'Pandemic P' was making the rounds on social media.

Paul George hit back at critics and haters in an Instagram post, saying:

Paul George went scoreless in the first half and ended the game with just 14 points. The LA Clippers lost the game 127-114 to a resurgent Dallas Mavericks team and the series is now level at 1-1.

During the post-game interviews, Paul George came out with an ice pack on his shoulder which raised questions about his fitness for the upcoming games. The LA Clippers will need their star to find his shooting rhythm once again before the Mavericks take a lead in the series.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver discusses the league's plans for next season

In NBA news, Commissioner Adam Silver hints at a late start of the next season

In major NBA news, commissioner Adam Silver hinted that the restart of the 2020-21 NBA season could be later than December 1. In a conversation with Rachel Nichols, he said:

December 1, now that we're working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me. Our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas...if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that's what we would be targeting."

Adam Silver has been commended for the league's success in restarting the season in the NBA bubble. The league will hope to carry on this success to the next season.

During the LA Lakers' game tonight, Lil Wayne was seen once again joining the game as a virtual fan. He had also made an appearance on day 1 of the restart of the season when the LA Lakers took on the LA Clippers.

The LA Lakers have had a lot of support from their celebrity fan base. They will hope to keep the wins coming as they aim for the NBA title this year.

