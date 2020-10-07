NBA News Update: LA Clippers step up pursuit for their next head coach, Russell Westbrook's act of benevolence in the Orlando bubble revealed

The LA Lakers currently lead the Miami Heat 2-1 in the NBA Finals and are the favorites to win the 2019-20 NBA championship. With the basketball season about to come to an end, NBA rumors surrounding head coaches who have recently been removed from their jobs have already started hitting the internet. LA Clippers are one of those teams, as they look to move on from Doc Rivers.

Major movement can be expected this offseason, with teams looking to strengthen their rosters not only on the court but even off it. With that said, let's check out the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LA Clippers on the hunt for a new head coach after Doc Rivers' departure

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

After a strong end to their regular season, the LA Clippers came up short in their pursuit of a first NBA championship. They crashed out of the playoffs with a loss in the Western Conference semi-finals to the Denver Nuggets. The Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led LA Clippers took a commanding lead of 3-1 in the series but lost the following three games in dramatic fashion.

According to NBA insiders Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have stepped up in their pursuit for a new head coach. According to reports, the names being discussed are Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and Golden State Warriors' Mike Brown. However, Tyronn Lue still remains the favorite for the job.

Golden State assistant Mike Brown had a head coaching interview with Clippers in recent days, sources tell ESPN. Clippers are meeting with multiple candidates. Assistant Ty Lue is still in a strong position there, per sources. https://t.co/Isu1on587e — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2020

Russell Westbrook reportedly left an $8,000 tip for the housekeepers when the Houston Rockets left the NBA bubble

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

In another NBA news update, it has been revealed that Houston Rockets' star point guard and former MVP Russell Westbrook left an $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian hotel housekeepers when the Houston Rockets left the NBA bubble.

The Houston Rockets had a difficult postseason, as they labored to win the first round against OKC Thunder. However, this was followed by an exit at the hands of the LA Lakers in the second round.

