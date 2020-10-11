NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Anthony Davis could face retrospective punishment for a foul on Jae Crowder that went unnoticed in Game 5

After the LA Lakers went down against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, coach Frank Vogel expressed his disappointment over a couple of fouls called by the referees towards the end of the game. But according to the latest NBA news update, Anthony Davis has come under the scanner for allegedly intentionally kicking a Miami Heat player mid-game.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at Davis' incident and what it could mean for the rest of the series.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Anthony Davis might be penalized for a foul in Game 5 that went unnoticed

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

While a lot of small things go unnoticed during an NBA game, a recent clip of Anthony Davis in Game 5 has gained traction on Twitter and can have serious repercussions for the rest of the series. During the 3rd quarter, the LA Lakers star appears to intentionally kick the Miami Heat's Jae Crowder on the leg while getting up from the floor.

Anthony Davis blamed Andre Iguodala for re-aggravating his injury but had the nerve to do this lol @NBAOfficial pic.twitter.com/EvYlXr1RNe — Playoff Parakeet A. Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) October 10, 2020

Multiple NBA reporters are talking about the clip and the league might soon take a look at it. This might be deemed as a flagrant foul by the officials and could even result in a temporary suspension for Anthony Davis. This would be a huge blow for the LA Lakers as they look forward to closing out the series against the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

NBA News Update: League rejects Frank Vogel's claims about bad foul calls towards the end of Game 5

Advertisement

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two

In the post-match press conference after Game 5, LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel was visibly upset about 2 foul calls (one against Anthony Davis, one against Markieff Morris) that sent Jimmy Butler to the free-throw line.

Vogel said that these two fouls towards the end of the game were bad calls and that they ended up impacting the result of the game.

NBA L2M report says the two foul calls on the Lakers that sent Jimmy Butler to the free-throw line late in Game 5 were the correct calls. Lakers coach Frank Vogel questioned the calls after the game. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 10, 2020

However, the league took a closer look at the two plays Vogel complained about and concluded that they were right calls. It remains to be seen if the LA Lakers respond to this L2M report before tomorrow's Game 6.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA News Update: "That's nonsense" - David Fizdale comes to LeBron James' rescue following the latter's controversial pass to Danny Green in Game 5