NBA News Update: "That's nonsense" - David Fizdale comes to LeBron James' rescue following the latter's controversial pass to Danny Green in Game 5

Miami Heat came out victorious in Game 5 against the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. However, the Lakers had a big chance to seal the game, and perhaps the Championship, with less than 10 seconds left on the shot clock. Danny Green missed a wide-open shot after LeBron James passed him the ball from the paint.

While some fans blamed James for passing the ball in that crucial moment, many NBA experts have defended James' decision. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the latest reactions to the controversial pass along with a few other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: David Fizdale comes out strongly in support of LA Lakers' LeBron James

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

With the LA Lakers trailing by just one point in the closing moments of Game 5, LeBron James drove to the paint with the ball in his hand. But as he was surrounded by three Miami Heat defenders, the Lakers player chose to throw the ball back to Danny Green who was wide open.

Former New York Knicks coach David Fizdale blasted the critics and said that LeBron James did the right thing at that moment:

"That's nonsense. The whole team is guarding him. Jordan is heralded for the plays to Steve Kerr and John Paxson. And LeBron is criticized because Danny Green, who has broken records in the Finals for making threes, missed an open 3."

Former NBA player Jay Williams had earlier criticized LeBron James for passing the opportunity to hit the final shot that would have given the LA Lakers the lead. While most NBA experts agreed with LeBron James' decision, Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard had a mixed reaction.

No... he made the right play... but I woulda shot on both they ass 🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 https://t.co/DlXw0UWShq — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 10, 2020

In the post-match press conference, LeBron James himself said he has no regrets, and they should live with the results. The LA Lakers will have one more opportunity to close out the series on Sunday night when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 6.

NBA News Update: Details about an interaction between Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and LeBron James emerge

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson's dream season continues as the 26-year-old had a huge night for the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

However, before his sudden rise to stardom this season, Duncan was playing in the G League until last year after going undrafted in 2018. His newfound popularity and recognition still seem surreal to most of his friends and family.

Duncan Robinson’s emergence on the world’s basketball stage is still surreal to those close to him in New England. His best friend Harry Rafferty was in the bubble, and at breakfast one morning LeBron stopped by.https://t.co/vADWIHeMrK pic.twitter.com/9SSqAeNYFO — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 10, 2020

A recent NBA news update shed light on a conversation Robinson had with LeBron James during breakfast.

Robinson was accompanied by his best friend Harry Rafferty in the NBA bubble when the LA Lakers star showed up and had a casual conversation with the Miami Heat player.

Rafferty was in awe after the interaction and couldn't believe how his friends' life had changed dramatically in the last few years.