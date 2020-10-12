It's still hard to believe that Kobe Bryant is no longer with us. Kobe and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people who lost their lives in the Calabasas helicopter crash back in January. The LA Lakers have honored the Black Mamba's legacy by winning the NBA Championship this year and it's truly heartwarming to see Kobe's name feature in every other NBA news update.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

While the LA Lakers players have had their own reasons to be inspired by Kobe Bryant's legacy, GM Rob Pelinka has a more personal reason to remember the man who was his closest friend.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka emotional about Kobe Bryant

Rob Pelinka

Speaking after the LA Lakers' win on Sunday night, a somber Rob Pelinka looked back at the impact that Kobe Bryant has had on the franchise. He claimed that both Kobe and Gianna guided the LA Lakers during their title run. Pelinka said:

"2020 has been a tragic and very difficult year in many ways, with what happened on January 26, and I think Kobe and Gianna have guided this team the entire year. Kobe's voice is always in my head, always, every day, every minute...There would be times in my hotel room here, when you're in a bubble for a hundred days, it's tough. There would be times in the middle of the night, I would hear his voice: 'Stay the course. Finish the task.'"

NBA News Update: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa responds to Rob Pelinka's tribute

Kobe Bryant with his family

Rob Pelinka's heartfelt words touched Vanessa Bryant, who has been following the LA Lakers closely during their run inside the NBA bubble, sending her best wishes to the team prior to crucial games. After seeing the outburst from Pelinka, Vanessa had a wonderful message for him.

Prayers for Vanessa Bryant. I wish she still had Kobe and Gigi with her. This is what she posted on Instagram a few minutes ago. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/uKsLvbtp1p — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) October 12, 2020

She quoted Kobe Bryant, saying:

"Say the course, block out the noise."

It goes without saying that Kobe Bryant would've been proud of what the LA Lakers have gone on to achieve this season.

