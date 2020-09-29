NBA News Update: LaMelo Ball reveals he has already interviewed with the New York Knicks, talks about his wild shooting form

As we are getting closer to the end of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, all eyes are on the upcoming NBA Draft as teams continue to assess various draft prospects. Lonzo Ball's youngest brother, LaMelo Ball, is expected to be among the top three picks in this year's draft. Earlier today, the 19-year-old point guard had an interview with NBA reporters via a Zoom call. In this NBA news update, we'll take a closer look at LaMelo Ball's latest interview and his probable destinations in the upcoming season.

NBA Draft Update: LaMelo Ball has already interviewed wi the New York Knicks

Illawarra Hawks Media Opportunity

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas recently called 2020 NBA Draft prospect LaMelo Ball 'ridiculously talented' and 'as talented as anybody.' As the intrigue surrounding the 19-year-old continues to grow, more and more teams are trying to land the youngest Ball brother in the upcoming draft.

LaMelo Ball says he has interviewed with the New York Knicks. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) September 28, 2020

According to the latest NBA news update, LaMelo Ball has already interviewed with the New York Knicks. While this might seem like positive news for the Knicks fans, we've to keep in mind that the Knicks have the eighth pick in the draft and it's highly unlikely that LaMelo will still be available to them.

Ball also stressed on the fact that he'd be a great fit for any team because of his versatile game. His father, LaVar Ball, had recently claimed that LaMelo Ball might not be a great fit alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Addressing his dad's concern, LaMelo Ball said:

"My old man, he's his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine. Like I said, I feel like I can play on any team. Anywhere's a great fit."

The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 pick and have a good chance of choosing LaMelo Ball on draft night.

LaMelo says he's been working out in Detroit "since corona started." So, probably since March — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) September 28, 2020

LaMelo Ball stated that he's currently practicing in the city of Detroit and will take part in the NBA Draft combine. He also mentioned that he hasn't spoken or interviewed with the Detroit Pistons or any other team outside of the New York Knicks yet.

NBA News Update: LaMelo Ball doesn't want to change his shooting form

NBL Rd 9 - New Zealand v Illawarra

Despite LaMelo Ball's reputation as a playmaker, there seems to be one weakness in his game - his jump shot. Like his brother Lonzo, the 19-year-old has an unconventional shooting form and inconsistent footwork while taking a shot.

LaMelo Ball just said he’s not looking to change his shooting form. That’s concerning.



Ball has a low, wild release and perhaps the most inconsistent footwork you’ll see. He’s rarely balanced, which has led to low shooting percentages. It needs to change. https://t.co/zudbqP0L32 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 28, 2020

Speaking about his jump shot, LaMelo Ball said he didn't think there's any need to change his current shooting form. This comes as concerning news for a few teams as it might go on to become a major impediment to his offense in the future.

