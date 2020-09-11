NBA News Update: League considering reducing travel time from next season, LeBron James' son mimics his dad with thunderous dunk

As the 2020 NBA Bubble moves closer to its denouement, the league has already started planning for the next season. Despite uncertainties over the starting dates and format of the 2020-21 regular season, there have been some lessons we can take forward from the Orlando bubble. In this NBA news update, we will talk about a few changes the league might implement related to travel and scheduling.

NBA News Update: Possible reduction in travel from next season

NBA Games Postponed Due To Player Protest

During the 2020 seeding games and the playoffs, the players had zero travel between the games. This is in stark contrast with previous years, where teams had to travel all across the country on a weekly basis. The intensity and competitiveness in the bubble so far have been significantly better compared to other seasons. A major reason has been attributed to reduced travel time.

The Bubble may transform the way the NBA handles travel and scheduling https://t.co/xC9doUrYqG via @poundingtherock — Seth Pollack (@sethpo) September 11, 2020

The benefits of lack of travel were discussed in a conference call between NBA General Managers and Adam Silver recently. A Western Conference GM told ESPN:

“Our guys feel better, we don’t know if it’s anecdotal, but we’ve got these games and we don’t have to jump on planes.”

According to recent data, NBA teams travel an average of 43,534 miles every season. This definitely affects the players' sleep and recovery. An athletic training staffer in the Orlando Bubble added:

“We were always tired. Our guys have been rested. They’ve been fresh. We’ve been able to get them recovered again and again.”

There are already discussions going on in the league as to how they can reduce travel in the future. Playing back-to-back games against a team from the other conference is one of the ideas that are being considered. We'll have to wait for NBA news updates in the coming weeks to see what solution the league comes up with.

NBA News Update: LeBron James' son Bronny James does a windmill dunk with ease during practice

Chipotle Clash Of Champions - Sierra Canyon v Minnehana Academy

LeBron James' elder son Bronny James plays for the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Even though he is still very young, Bronny has shown great promise and seems set on becoming a basketball player. A video was recently released showing Bronny practicing at a gym.

Looks like Bronny’s been in the lab 👀🧪 @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/4KqtDec1CB — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) September 11, 2020

Bronny is still only 15 years old. After watching him pull off such dunks with ease, fans are excited about his NBA future. It'll be interesting to see if Bronny lives up to the heights of his father.

