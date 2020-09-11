NBA News Update: Next season might not start until March 2021, Damian Lillard blasts Michael Porter Jr over post-game comments

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the LA Lakers in just a few hours. As we head closer to the end of the 2020 NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of uncertainty regarding a few other aspects of the competition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA Draft, Free Agency and the start date of the 2020-21 regular season are still unknown. However, the latest NBA news updates have shed some light on next season's timeline.

NBA News Update: 2020-21 season to begin after Christmas

Uncertainty looms over the start date of the next NBA season.

The 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to end sometime in the middle of September. It was announced some time ago that the NBA Draft will be held on the 18th of November. But fans have no idea when the next season will start.

According to the latest news in this respect, the NBA has decided that the regular season won't begin before Christmas Day. Because of the global pandemic, the league is yet to decide if the next season will be played inside a bubble or not. The next few days should reveal more about the timeline of the next NBA season.

Don't be shocked if the 2020-21 season doesn't start until February. Maybe March, at the latest. It's all TBD, but the longer the league pushes the start, the higher the likelihood of better testing or even a vaccine. And that'd mean better odds of getting fans back in arenas. https://t.co/Zwc9FPT31f — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 10, 2020

A few NBA experts are of the opinion that the next season might not start until March 2021. The league might postpone the start date of next season to gain more information on the evolving pandemic situation. A later start date will also have a higher likelihood of fans being back in the arena.

NBA News Update: Damian Lillard blasts Michael Porter Jr for his post-game comments

Damian Lillard wasn't happy with Michael Porter Jr's post-game comments.

The Denver Nuggets are down 3-1 against the LA Clippers. After Game 4, Denver's Michael Porter Jr criticised his own coach and teammates Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for not moving the ball well enough. That came as a surprise as it's not common for players to condemn their own teammates in the middle of a playoff series.

Portland Trail Blazer's star Damian Lillard expressed his disgust about Porter's comments on Twitter. Lillar opined that it was Jokic and Murray's brilliance that carried them to the second round of the playoffs.

Lillard further said that Michael Porter was being really selfish in demanding that they pass the ball to him. It'll be interesting to see if Mike Malone and the crew make any adjustments to their strategy in Game 5.

No YOU think there’s nothing wrong. And that’s not all he said lol... this is their second time being down 3-1 so if jokic and Murray didn’t carry them here we wouldn’t be having this convo. I’m at home because we lost 2 da Lakers. TEAM ball got us out the mud and in the playoffs https://t.co/QLadOl5SYX — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 10, 2020