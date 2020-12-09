NBA News Update: League introduces strict mask protocols for coaches, casual attires to be allowed 

As we head towards the 2020-21 NBA season, the league continues to round-up the COVID-19 protocols that teams will have to follow during games. In today's NBA news update, the focus is on the coaching staff who have been told to keep their masks on at all times as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. Some regulations related to their game night attire have also been issued.

Coaches must wear masks at all times with limited exceptions when at team facilities or arena, during team travel and during practices and games, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/NemTeew00d — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 9, 2020

NBA News Update: Mask guidelines for the coaching staff

Unlike the bubble where there was some leniency with respect to wearing masks, all coaches, including the head coach, are required to mandatorily wear masks at all times. The exact instruction is the following:

"The guidelines warn that coaches 'must not regularly pull down their facemasks more than is occasionally necessary under the circumstances to perform essential coaching duties.'"

It's understandable why the NBA is enforcing stricter protocols this time. Games are being held inside team markets instead of a safe bubble, so the risk is increased. At the same time, it needs to be seen how the wearing of masks at all times will impact communication between coaches and players in the middle of games.

NBA News Update: Suit jackets not mandatory but business attire a must

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone in a casual outfit in the NBA bubble

In another change that we first saw come into effect in the NBA bubble, coaches were allowed to dress up in casual attires for games. For the 2020-21 season, it'll be optional to wear suits with polos still being allowed.

"The NBA and NBCA also agreed to continue the practice of more casual game attire, no longer requiring coaches to wear sport coats, sources said. Coaches voted more than 2-to-1, sources said, to allow for wearing polo shirts in games. Coaches must wear business attire, such as dress shirts, pants, socks and shoes, sources said. The NBA will disallow sweatpants and jogging pants."

Already miss the sportcoat-minimum for NBA coaches. Guess I'll get over it eventually and coaches voted for what they wanted ... but sideline elegance is an NBA signature — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 9, 2020

With several options being available for courtside attires, there exists a possibility of stylistic clashes during games. But it's expected that outfits of the coaching staff of both teams will be co-ordinated beforehand to prevent such a scenario.

