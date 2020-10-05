NBA News Update: LeBron James celebrates OBJ's superhuman performance, Austin Rivers recalls playoff defeat to the LA Lakers

After conceding Games 1 and 2 to the LA Lakers, an injury-ridden Miami Heat will be looking to bounce back in Game 3. On the other hand, the LA Lakers will want to increase their lead and move a step closer to the NBA championship. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, we will take a close look at what's been going in the LA Lakers camp in addition to other news updates.

NBA News Update: Austin Rivers reveals how difficult it was to deal with the LA Lakers

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two

Before facing the Miami Heat in the NBA finals, the LA Lakers dealt with the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals. In a recent Instagram Live session, Houston Rockets combo guard Austin Rivers revealed how difficult it was to deal with the size and strength of the LA Lakers. He said:

"You go to the basket and you got JaVale down there. But we were switching everything. So I'm switching on AD, Bron, JaVale. I'm 6'4, 215 man, it was so difficult to keep up."

Rivers and the Houston Rockets lost the series 4-1 despite winning Game 1 against LA Lakers.

LeBron James ecstatic after Cleveland Browns defeat Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

NFL fans tuned in for an exciting evening filled with a flurry of games. One of these fans was LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, who was elated after the Cleveland Browns won against the Dallas Cowboys. This is the first time the Browns are 3-1 since 2001, and the 'King' made sure to share his delight on social media.

Hunt so TOUGH!!! 😤😤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 4, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Options for Toronto Raptors as Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol prepare for free agency

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers to introduce Doc Rivers as Head Coach on Monday

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

In other NBA news, the Philadelphia 76ers will hold a press conference introducing Doc Rivers as the franchise's latest head coach on Monday. The 76ers parted ways with Brett Brown after seven years, as the team suffered a first-round exit from the NBA playoffs at the hands of bitter rivals Boston Celtics.

Rivers also shared his excitement over the new challenge. He said:

“I am really excited about the opportunity to be joining a world-class franchise, a franchise whose legend inspired my nickname,” Rivers said in a statement on Saturday.

On Saturday, at 1 pm EST., Rivers will be joined by 76ers General Manager Elton Brand in a live virtual press conference.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers planning to break up their star duo in order to acquire LaMelo Ball using Minnesota Timberwolves' no. 1 draft pick