NBA News Update: LeBron James' controversy surrounding China from 2019 resurfaces, LA Lakers star Danny Green unsure about starting in Game 3

With the LA Lakers holding a 2-0 lead over the injury-riddled Miami Heat, the NBA season is inching towards its end. The LeBron James led LA Lakers will clinch their 17th NBA championship if they manage to win two more games against his former team. With so much going in the Orlando bubble, it is challenging to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here some NBA news updates that might have missed your feed today:

NBA News Update: Ad company blocks billboard criticizing LeBron James' stance on China

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is known for voicing his opinions on social issues and politics quite often. James has repeatedly insisted that he is more than a basketball player and wants to impact peoples lives and raise awareness through his social media platform.

In recent NBA news, a government watchdog group tried to put out billboards criticizing LeBron James for his stance on China. But the idea was turned down by an advertising company, who insisted on removing LeBron James' image from the billboard.

Virginia-based conservative group National Legal and Policy Center designed a billboard that shows LeBron James with a Chinese flag covering his mouth and the message, "Silence is Violence." Advertising company Outfront refused to install the billboard.

“We cannot accept the ad as it is right now,” a representative for Outfront wrote in the email. “The Chinese flag is Ok, and the silence is violence is ok.”

LeBron James landed in trouble last year when he questioned Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey's knowledge of China's political environment. Morey showed support last year for Hong Kong protestors who were fighting against the communist Chinese regime, and LeBron James felt Morey was not educated on the situation.

Billboard company refuses to post ad critical of LeBron James' stand on China https://t.co/YXLUeM2Vde pic.twitter.com/5uKhZ75XpQ — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2020

NBA news update: Danny Green briefs media about his availability for Game 3

LA Lakers shooting guard Danny Green spoke to the media recently. He gave an update regarding his health status for Game 3. Green said:

“I’m not worried about my body. I’ll worry when it’s over... We’ll see tonight how it goes.”

Green has been a key figure in the LA Lakers' playoff run. The Lakers take on Miami Heat tonight, looking to take a 3-0 lead.

Only two players in 35 years have dropped 15 points and 10 assists off the bench in the Finals: Manu Ginobili and @RajonRondo



(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/2K2Uqm8xus — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2020

