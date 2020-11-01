Create
NBA News Update: LeBron James enjoying some downtime with Draymond Green, LA Lakers' Danny Green fires shots at city rivals

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 01 Nov 2020, 04:31 IST
News
After clinching a record-tying 17th NBA championship, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are now in celebratory mode as they look to blow some steam off following a gritty title run. On the other hand, LA Lakers shooting guard Danny Green has been kept himself busy with appearances on basketball talk shows and podcasts. On that note, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' LeBron James caps off an insane night with a wine-drinking session

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six
Following the LA Lakers' title win, LeBron James has been in a mood to enjoy, and that is quite evident in his Instagram stories. The 4-time NBA champion recently had dinner with his former teammate Tristan Thompson, which ended up sparking various NBA trade rumors. 

LeBron James was present at a draft event organized by Klutch Sports, the agency he is tied to. The event was attended by notable Klutch clients like Draymond Green and Trae Young, apart from LeBron James' friends and Klutch founders Mav Carter and Rich Paul.

According to LA Lakers' star's latest Instagram story, the entourage had a great time together along with Jared Dudley as they had a session of wine.

Anonymously United with Love!! I want to thank everyone for their support last night. It’s not often you see support like this for these young men coming into the league. This is much bigger than makes and misses! When black it’s discredited, it’s critiqued, narratives are driven. It’s a shock when the black athlete isn’t making the black agent work for free, or feel as if it’s a privilege to represent them but instead respect their practice and expertise. Why? When is the other way around, the athlete should be lucky to have the agent and every move is genius. Why? Discouragement has killed more people than guns, but it won’t work here. These men are more than athletes, and I couldn’t be more proud to work with them . The old narratives won’t work. Young kids, this picture is what kicking discouragements ass looks like! Keep believing in yourselves, it will happen for you! #tmc🏁 #BuiltDifferent #Klutch

Danny Green fires shots at Patrick Beverley in an appearance on a podcast

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six
Despite being heavy favorites for the NBA title, the LA Clippers had a disappointing season as they crashed out of the playoffs with a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers were confident about their chances to win a ring, especially guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley was quite vocal during the regular season, suggesting that the LA Clippers were a lock for the title, which exuded of arrogance. However, the Clippers went out in the second round, and Beverley was heavily ridiculed for his comments. 

In an appearance on 'Real ones' pod, LA Lakers' Danny Green shared his thoughts on Beverley's arrogance:

"I think the basketball Gods will humble you if you don’t play the game the right way or do the right thing. . . You shouldn’t be as cocky or because a lot of times it’s going to go the opposite way." 

Danny Green and the LA Lakers will now prepare for the next season, as the Lakers look to win back-to-back NBA titles. 

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic might snub contract talks with Sacramento Kings amidst interest from championship contenders.

Published 01 Nov 2020, 04:31 IST
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Danny Green NBA Players
