NBA News Update: LeBron James enjoying some downtime with Draymond Green, LA Lakers' Danny Green fires shots at city rivals

After clinching a record-tying 17th NBA championship, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are now in celebratory mode as they look to blow some steam off following a gritty title run. On the other hand, LA Lakers shooting guard Danny Green has been kept himself busy with appearances on basketball talk shows and podcasts. On that note, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' LeBron James caps off an insane night with a wine-drinking session

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Following the LA Lakers' title win, LeBron James has been in a mood to enjoy, and that is quite evident in his Instagram stories. The 4-time NBA champion recently had dinner with his former teammate Tristan Thompson, which ended up sparking various NBA trade rumors.

LeBron James was present at a draft event organized by Klutch Sports, the agency he is tied to. The event was attended by notable Klutch clients like Draymond Green and Trae Young, apart from LeBron James' friends and Klutch founders Mav Carter and Rich Paul.

According to LA Lakers' star's latest Instagram story, the entourage had a great time together along with Jared Dudley as they had a session of wine.

Danny Green fires shots at Patrick Beverley in an appearance on a podcast

Despite being heavy favorites for the NBA title, the LA Clippers had a disappointing season as they crashed out of the playoffs with a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers were confident about their chances to win a ring, especially guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley was quite vocal during the regular season, suggesting that the LA Clippers were a lock for the title, which exuded of arrogance. However, the Clippers went out in the second round, and Beverley was heavily ridiculed for his comments.

In an appearance on 'Real ones' pod, LA Lakers' Danny Green shared his thoughts on Beverley's arrogance:

"I think the basketball Gods will humble you if you don’t play the game the right way or do the right thing. . . You shouldn’t be as cocky or because a lot of times it’s going to go the opposite way."

Danny Green and the LA Lakers will now prepare for the next season, as the Lakers look to win back-to-back NBA titles.