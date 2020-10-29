NBA Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic might snub contract talks with Sacramento Kings amidst interest from championship contenders

After yet another season where they failed to make the NBA Playoffs, the Sacramento Kings have been the subject of several NBA trade rumors.

The Kings could see several players leave this off-season, with guards Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield being part of trade talks. The duo has been terrific for the Sacramento Kings in the last few years, which means that the franchise's front office will have to make lucrative offers to keep them.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic might be on his way out of Sacramento Kings

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been a key piece for the Sacramento Kings and is eligible for a new deal in the off-season.

The 6' 6" shooting guard is a prolific three-point shooter and averaged 15 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Sacramento Kings last season. However, with an extension looming, he has been the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Serbian swingman is expecting an offer of $14 -16 million a year. That’s $60 to 70 million over four years. The Sacramento Kings had recently offered him $52 million over four years, which Bogdanovic rejected as he felt that he was being undervalued.

Windhorst also mentioned that despite the NBA trade rumors surrounding Bogdanovic, the Sacramento Kings could be hesitant to offer the player that kind of money, as point guard D'Aaron Fox's extension is up next year.

Bogdan Bogdanovic will draw interest from teams that are looking to contend for the NBA title, as he has the potential to be the third-best player on a championship-contending roster.

The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, might have to break up one of the youngest and promising back-courts in the NBA which comprises of Bogdan Bogdanovic, D'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's connection with the Sacramento Kings' former Vice President of Basketball Operations was one of the biggest reasons behind the player's selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.

With the president now gone, it might be time for the Serbian star to depart as well to try and get a better contract and a chance to contend for the NBA title.