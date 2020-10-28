NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat might have to sacrifice promising youngster Tyler Herro to land a 3rd star

The Miami Heat capped an incredible season with a run to the 2020 NBA Finals before succumbing against the LA Lakers. Erik Spoelstra's team had to deal with injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic along the way, but despite Jimmy Butler's heroics, the Heat couldn't get past the Lakers. With the Miami Heat looking to shake things up in the off-season, numerous NBA trade rumors seem to suggest that the franchise could be very active in free agency.

NBA Trade Rumors: ESPN insiders discuss Miami Heat's plans in the off-season

The Miami Heat are expected to pursue a third star once the trade window officially opens. Bam Adebayo is one of the many pieces that would lure other teams into parting ways with a marquee player.

However, NBA trade rumors suggest that Adebayo is off the table at this point, and the Miami Heat will present him with a contract extension. In an episode of the basketball talk show 'The Jump', ESPN insider Zach Lowe said in this regard:

"Teams can forget about it. They won't trade him at any cost. He was arguably their best player until the finals, in which he had to play hurt, he is signing an extension for sure."

Bam Adebayo proved his mettle in the Orlando bubble by playing a key role in the Miami Heat's run to the 2020 NBA Finals. He was impactful at both ends of the court, battling for rebounds and playmaking when necessary.

Do the Heat need a center who is just a center? Not necessarily Joel Anthony 2.0, but . . . https://t.co/LCME0gAbJM — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 26, 2020

Following Lowe's comments, Matt Barnes chipped in with his thoughts regarding what the Miami Heat could possibly do:

" The Miami Heat were really close this time, I think they will like to add a third, reliable scorer. And for that, they might have to put Tyler Herro or some other young guy in the trade package."

I don’t think Miami and Boston would make a trade but the Heat have 33M in cap space and Miami was a finalist on the Hayward free agent list. He went on a visit to Miami before he signed with the Celtics. — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) October 26, 2020

Their new-found success will now force the Heat into making the necessary additions to its roster to be able to mount another title challenge next year. If Herro and co. stay with the duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat could reach another NBA Finals next season.