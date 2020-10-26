NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors planning to sign Jeremy Lin as Stephen Curry's back-up ahead of another title push

In the ongoing NBA off-season, teams are busy trying to bolster their squads and coaching staff ahead of the start of the new season. With the Golden State Warriors aiming to contend for the title next season, NBA trade rumors have linked Steve Kerr's men with many players who are reportedly being pursued by the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jeremy Lin on Golden State Warriors' radar as they look for a back-up point guard

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors - Game Two

Jeremy Lin has been a brilliant back-up point guard for multiple NBA teams during his career. His last stint was a particularly successful one as he won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.

Lin, who is renowned for his brilliant ball-handling skills and shooting, burst on the NBA scene when he made a name for himself with the New York Knicks. After his stint with the Raptors, Lin moved to China and is currently plying his trade for the Beijing Ducks.

The Golden State Warriors have been looking for a back-up to Stephen Curry ever since Shaun Livingston left the franchise. That search might end with Jeremy Lin's arrival, as per NBA trade rumors in this regard.

The Warriors, who lack depth in the guard position, could really use Lin's experience and skillset next year, especially in the regular season. With Steve Kerr's offensive system being quite flexible, it could make Lin's inclusion in the lineup a smooth one despite the player's age and ability in the defensive side of the ball.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors

After missing out on the 2020 NBA playoffs last year, the Golden State Warriors will be raring to go this year. They will welcome back the 'Splash Brothers' duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson this year and will have the second overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020.

The Warriors have the No. 2 pick, a healthy Klay, and Steph.



Here's why Golden State is going to trade that pick: https://t.co/3KR0esvpNA pic.twitter.com/03FRTUBahc — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 21, 2020

NBA trade rumors have indicated that the Golden State Warriors could plan to move their second pick in exchange for a star player. With Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and in all likelihood another All-Star about to join the roster, the Golden State Warriors could be a serious threat for the NBA crown in the upcoming 2020-21 season.