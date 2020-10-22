NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players who desperately need to change teams to revive their careers

In the ongoing NBA off-season, teams are looking to improve their rosters ahead of the start of the new season. In this regard, there have been NBA trade rumors galore about star players who could move away from their respective franchises. On that note, let us take a look at five players who need an NBA trade to revive their careers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five players who need to change teams this off-season

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the NBA. The 'Greek Freak' has won the NBA MVP award twice, doing so in consecutive seasons. However, the forward has flattered to deceive on the biggest stage as he is yet to reach the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks have suffered back-to-back losses in the Eastern Conference playoffs, losing to eventual champions Toronto Raptors in 2019 and then to Miami Heat this year.

i don't want giannis antetokounmpo on the mavericks.



there. i said it. here's the argument against it: https://t.co/KysW2Ch0J4 — tim cato (@tim_cato) October 19, 2020

This off-season might just be the right time for Giannis Antetokounmpo to push for a move away from the Bucks, with NBA trade rumors in this regard linking the player with Eastern Conference teams Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

The Heat, who reached the NBA finals last season, might provide Giannis Antetokounmpo an opportunity to reach his first finals.

#2 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook, a former MVP award winner, is arguably the most explosive point guard of all time and a walking triple-double. However, the former OKC Thunder star didn't have a great year with the Houston Rockets. In fact, his poor form was cited as one of the key reasons for the Rockets' loss against the LA Lakers in the playoffs.

No.



Of course, the Knicks should NOT trade for Russell Westbrook.



They shouldn't even consider it. https://t.co/50ZJ0afaAA — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 17, 2020

Hence, an NBA trade might be on the cards for Westbrook, who performs best as the number 1 option on a team. Westbrook has been a part of multiple NBA trade rumors since the departure of the Rockets' head coach Mike D'Antoni. In this regard, a move to the New York Knicks could be a very attractive proposition for the mercurial guard.