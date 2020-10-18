NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Miami Heat for the 2020-21 season 

After a promising playoffs run that saw them take the LA Lakers to six games in the 2020 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat will look to continue their good form next season. With NBA Trade Rumors linking some of their current players with other teams, the Heat could have a much-changed roster next season.
On that note, here are five players who are not likely to play for the franchise in the 2020-21 NBA season.
NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return for the Miami Heat in the 2020-21 season
For this list, we have taken cognizance of NBA trade rumors about various Miami Heat players before picking out a few who are the most likely to leave the franchise. Without further ado, let's take a look at five such players.
#1 Meyers Leonard
After being a starter for most of the regular season, center Meyers Leonard was given a bench role by head coach Erik Spoelstra in the off-season. The former Portland Trail Blazers star impressed in his new role as he played some key minutes in the absence of Bam Adebayo.
However, with Miami Heat looking to continue with a small lineup, Leonard could be on the move. With his 3-point shooting being a valuable asset, multiple teams could look for his services if he decides to leave the Heat in order to get more playing time.
#2 Udonis Haslem
After playing for the Miami Heat for close to two decades, 18 years to be exact, it might be finally time for Udonis Haslem to move on.
The veteran has seen it all with the Heat. He was a key figure in the franchise's three title wins and stuck around with the Miami Heat after LeBron James left for Cleveland Cavaliers. The Heat consider Haslem a key player in their roster as he provides invaluable intangibles like locker-room presence.
However, the 2019-20 NBA season could have been Haslem's last with the franchise. That is because the Miami Heat are looking to save as much cap space as possible to cater to Bam Adebayo's extension and the impending arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo.