NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers planning to take the league by storm by partnering Chris Paul with LeBron James this offseason

After sealing their 17th NBA championship, the LA Lakers will now focus on going back to back next season. NBA trade rumors have already linked the Lakers to multiple free agents, with star power forward Anthony Davis also set to commit to the historic franchise by signing a new deal.

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James to play a role in bringing Chris Paul to the LA Lakers

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After a brilliant season with the OKC Thunder, Chris Paul will be looking for a new destination this offseason. Paul had an incredible postseason run with the young Thunder team, as they took championship contenders Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

Paul played an integral role in the Thunder finishing fourth in the Western Conference standings, as they proved pundits wrong and exceeded all expectations.

According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the LA Lakers can be a possible destination for Chris Paul, with his close friend LeBron James pushing for a move for the veteran point guard as per an Eastern Conference executive:

"Chris Paul would love to come back to L.A. I know it would be a dream come true for Chris," an Eastern Conference executive said. "I know LeBron loves and trusts him and he would be a good fit."

Paul and James go way back and are a part of the Banana Boat crew, which also includes Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. LeBron James and the LA Lakers are fresh off a title run and will be looking to add key free agents and role players this offseason.

Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Paul is expected to make around $41 million in 2020-21 and has a player option for $44 million for the following season. Moreover, the former New Orleans Hornets star has also been dealing with serious injuries for the past couple of years and is 35 years old. There are question marks about Paul's attitude with his teammates too.

The LA Lakers might have to part with promising stars like Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, and Quinn Cook, along with Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee, who need to opt into their contracts to be dealt. LA Lakers would also need to send its No. 28 pick in November's draft to facilitate the trade, and taking on Chris Paul's massive contract will be another discouraging factor for Rob Pelinka and the front office.

