In Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks have a wunderkind who could be the face of the NBA for years to come. The Mavs finished 7th in the Western Conference and went up against title favorites LA Clippers in the first round. While they were eliminated by Kawhi Leonard & co., it wasn't before Luka Doncic had proven what a star he already is. Understandably, the Dallas Mavericks have been part of various NBA trade rumors.

The Dallas Mavericks have a strong roster, with the right role players surrounding their European stars, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The former was picked in the 2019 NBA draft while the latter was a part of a trade with the New York Knicks.

Porzingis has faced multiple injury issues, which has led to doubts over his durability.

NBA insider and ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst recently made an appearance on the basketball talk show 'The Jump'. When asked if the Dallas Mavericks should be concerned about the Latvian star's health, Windhorst was quoted as saying:

"They should be concerned. This is 2 knees operations he has had, and some players recover from a meniscus injury, but other guys have problems down the line. And considering he is a big, that is worrisome."

The discussion then moved to the Dallas Mavericks' plans for the upcoming free agency and offseason. Brian Windhorst shed light on the subject by saying:

"We discussed how Miami Heat are going to try for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but for me, the Dallas Mavericks are going to be at the head of that line. The other big factor is that any free agent, whether it is Giannis or anybody else, needs a third star. And Kristaps needs to prove that he can be a third star by keeping himself healthy."

The Dallas Mavericks are known as a comfortable destination for European stars. Before Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki made his name with the Texas-based franchise. Giannis Antetokounmpo could follow his footsteps, enabling the Dallas Mavericks to boast of a big three of Doncic, Porzingis and the 'Greek Freak'.

"They want to keep their books clear for 2021. I wouldn't expect them to add any major free agents this year. They're going to wait" - @WindhorstESPN #NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #MFFL https://t.co/UkMuZOjR1A — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) October 13, 2020

