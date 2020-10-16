NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma on multiple teams' radar, Miami Heat should be careful while chasing Giannis Antetokoumpo

A phenomenal postseason run helped the LA Lakers clinch their 17th NBA championship after defeating the Miami Heat. With multiple players set to be eligible for a new contract, it will be a tough task for GM Rob Pelinka and the team to cut stars from the championship-winning squad. NBA trade rumors have already linked the LA Lakers' players to other teams, and will be intriguing to monitor their situation this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma on multiple teams' wishlist

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Following a championship win, the LA Lakers' front office will now be working to secure important players' futures. They'll also be looking to sign the right free agents who can complement the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis well.

Budding star Kyle Kuzma was one of the players who played an integral role in the championship run and is set to be eligible for his rookie extension.

The backup power forward adapted to a new role, providing scoring and wing defense from the bench. According to NBA trade rumors, Kuzma is on the wishlist of multiple teams and will therefore have a lot of options if he chooses to leave the LA Lakers.

Veteran point guard Avery Bradley is another player the LA Lakers will have to make a decision on, as the former Boston Celtics man came up big for Frank Vogel's men during the regular season. Notably, the guard chose to not play in the Orlando bubble, which might affect his chances of coming back next year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat's rivals monitoring Bam Adebayo's contract situation

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Miami Heat exceeded all expectations this year, punching above their weight to reach the NBA finals. Despite being plagued with injuries, Erik Spoelstra's men took the LA Lakers to six games.

The next step for Miami Heat's president Pat Riley will be to tie down Bam Adebayo to a new deal. Adebayo is entering his fourth NBA season and is eligible for a rookie maximum extension. Adebayo was integral for the Heat in the postseason, as he displayed his defensive versatility and scoring prowess.

However, an ambitious move for Giannis Antetokounmpo could complicate things for the Miami Heat, as that would be mean Adebayo will have to take a salary cut. Miami Heat are one of the favorites to land Giannis. If there is a falling out with Adebayo due to that, multiple NBA franchises will jump at the opportunity to sign the Miami center.

There are doubts over veteran guard Goran Dragic's future with the Miami Heat as well, with potential suitors interested in a trade for the former Phoenix Suns player. However, there is a good possibility that the Miami Heat will re-sign Dragic, considering his stellar performances in the playoffs.

Both the LA Lakers and Miami Heat are set to be contenders next season, and the right moves by their front offices will help them have the edge over each other next season.

Goran Dragic, at 34, ahead of what's next, "I don’t feel old, if I’m honest. But it does affect you in a good way, when they say you’re old, because then I want to prove, 'Yeah, OK, you can say that I’m old, but I can still play basketball.’ "https://t.co/tOkypqdOAU — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 15, 2020

