NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing possible destinations for Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin amid interest from multiple teams

Following the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season, teams have shifted their focus towards the off-season, where they intend to bolster their squads and make changes to their management and coaching rosters ahead of the new season. In this regard, Detroit Pistons are one of the teams being mentioned in NBA trade rumors as they look to rebuild their roster by trading away a few players like Blake Griffin.

NBA Trade Rumors: A look at the best destinations for Blake Griffin if the Detroit Pistons trade him away

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons were the subject of a plethora of NBA trade rumors after failing to make the 2020 NBA playoffs. One of them has been about Blake Griffin, who along with Derrick Rose, is above 30 and seemingly well past his prime.

The Pistons could look to build around their younger players like Christian Wood and Luke Kennard by trading away Griffin. According to NBA trade rumors, the Phoenix Suns could look to add a power forward in their starting lineup after their impressive performance in the Orlando bubble.

Aged 31, Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin is still be one of the most explosive bigs in the game when he is healthy. Even though this trade adds more size to an already frontcourt-dominant Phoenix Suns lineup, Griffin doesn't mind taking more 3s if necessary, as that could only help provide more space for DeAndre Ayton in the paint.

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons

Another team that could really use Blake Griffin's services is the Sacramento Kings, who have often found themselves shorthanded in the past in the power forward position due to injuries to the young Marvin Bagley.

The Detroit Pistons star could come in as a cover for Bagley and even serve as a mentor for the star in the making. The Sacramento Kings being a borderline playoff team, a deal for Griffin with the Detroit Pistons could certainly help the former realize their goal of playing in the postseason.

Detroit Pistons are in driver's seat heading into NBA draft and free agency.



Everything you need to know:https://t.co/TrruOkmJYA — Freep Sports (@freepsports) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

However, the Detroit Pistons power forward could be a good fit at the Brooklyn Nets, who have bonafide superstars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

NBA trade rumors in this regard have already indicated that the Brooklyn Nets are planning to acquire a third star. Griffin is a senior player like the aforementioned duo, which will help him blend in the dressing room with ease if he arrives at the Nets.

Over the past month, I've been breaking down goals for a number of crucial Detroit Pistons players. I'll thread them here starting with Blake Griffin:https://t.co/SV1M4Ig0ko — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) October 23, 2020

Along with Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan, with whom the player is very close, Blake Griffin could be part of a formidable frontcourt for the New York-based franchise.