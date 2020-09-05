NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons might get No. 2 draft pick, Warriors to prepare trade package for Marcus Smart?

With the NBA 2020 draft just over a month away, more NBA trade rumors keep emerging every day. The Golden State Warriors, who had the worst record in the NBA this season, are looking to make big moves to get back to their winning ways next season.

Here's a look at some of the latest NBA trade rumors:

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons could obtain the No. 2 draft pick in a Wiggins-Griffin deal

LaMelo Ball is expected to be among the top 3 picks in the 2020 NBA draft

With their superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson coming back next season, Golden State Warriors are actively looking for trades that will help them in their 'win now' strategy. The Warriors secured the #2 pick in the NBA draft lottery and there's a lot of speculation over what they might do with it.

Number TWO!



The Warriors will have the second pick in the NBA Draft



2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/XkHj5gsfLO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020

The Detroit Pistons finished 13th in the East during 2019-20 NBA season and are desperately looking to upgrade their roster for next year. There are rumors that in an attempt to secure a higher draft pick, they might offer their #7 pick and Blake Griffin to the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and #2 pick.

NBA executives and scouts reportedly unanimously believe the Warriors will try to trade the No. 2 draft pick 🤔 https://t.co/iurwKKmaAI pic.twitter.com/BhYtWZRAgs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 4, 2020

With the #2 pick, the Pistons will then have a chance to land a potential star like LaMelo Ball, who can team up with Wiggins as Detroit continue to rebuild for the future. This trade would make sense for the Warriors too, as Blake Griffin still has got a couple of years of good basketball left in him.

With an athletic big like Griffin next to the 'Splash Brothers', the Warriors' chances of a successful playoff run would greatly increase.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors might trade for Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been impressive this season especially on the defensive end of the floor

In more Golden State Warriors news, there are some NBA trade rumors that the 2018 champions might be preparing a trade package involving the #2 draft pick and future picks for Marcus Smart.

Though Marcus Smart is currently happy in Boston, a chance to play alongside Steph Curry might be tempting for the 26-year-old. Though this is still very much only speculation, there's no denying that the Warriors can benefit immensely from Smart's skills on both ends of the floor.

