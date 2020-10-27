NBA Draft 2020: Atlanta Hawks looking to move their sixth overall pick, LA Lakers interview top prospect Desmond Bane

As the NBA Draft 2020 draws closer, the front offices of various teams are busy preparing strategies to land the right players with their picks. With playoff hopefuls Atlanta Hawks having the sixth pick in the NBA draft 2020, there is a lot of speculation about how they could use it.

NBA Draft 2020: Atlanta Hawks could move their first-round pick to get a star player in exchange

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

With a young and dependable core, Lloyd Pierce's Atlanta Hawks will look to make the NBA playoffs this season. Led by young superstar point guard Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks have been involved in various NBA trade rumors, with the latest ones in this regard suggesting that they may be willing to ship their sixth pick in the NBA Draft 2020.

The Atlanta Hawks could trade their first-round pick from the NBA Draft 2020 in exchange for a star veteran player who will better complement their young backcourt duo of Kevin Huerter and Trae Young.

In my latest 2020 NBA Mock Draft, I’ve got the Hornets trading up to #1 and the Knicks taking Killian Hayes at #8.



Click for the full first round mock: https://t.co/c66mlzK3m2 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 27, 2020

LA Lakers interview NBA draft 2020 prospect Desmond Bane

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

After winning a record-tying 17th NBA championship, the LA Lakers are now focusing on improving their roster in order to successfully defend their title next season. In this regard, they have some key decisions to make, as several veterans like Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and Javale McGee have an option to opt out of their contracts.

The LA Lakers also have their attention on the NBA draft 2020, with recent NBA rumors indicating that they could be willing to trade their pick to land a third star. However, the LA Lakers have also shown interest in using their pick on a youngster and developing him into a star.

The Lakers recently interviewed Desmond Bane, one of the NBA draft 2020 prospects. There seems to be mutual interest between the parties, with Bane sounding quite excited after the meeting with the reigning NBA champions when he was quoted as saying:

"Playing alongside (players) like LeBron and AD, who obviously have won championships and are striving to win more would be a good way to start my career.”

The LA Lakers are looking to increase their cap space in order to either trade for or acquire a major free agent this off-season. In this regard, signing a player from the NBA draft 2020 would most certainly help their cause.