NBA News Update: LeBron James feels vindicated about his style of play after 4th ring, Anthony Davis not ready to commit future to LA Lakers yet

LeBron James has led his team to an NBA Championship for the fourth time as the LA Lakers crushed Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 to clinch the 2020 NBA Finals. Although NBA news updates are doing the rounds about LeBron James and Anthony Davis being the best duo we've seen in a while, this win inside the Orlando bubble wasn't easy.

Speaking after the game, LeBron James outlined the highs and lows he went through while being in the bubble.

"At times I was questioning myself should I be here, is this worth sacrificing my family? ... I have had some ups and downs throughout this whole journey but for some odd reason I was able to keep the main thing the main thing," LeBron James said.

NBA News Update: LeBron James feels his style of play gets results after win with LA Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Considering that this was AD's first NBA title win, LeBron James was asked whether it reminded him of his first title with the Miami Heat back in 2012. LeBron confirmed that it did and how the first championship win changed his life.

"It basically let me know that...the way I play the game how I was taught to play when I first picked up a basketball at eight years old, it's okay to play that way and be able to win. No matter how many people tell you okay maybe you should shoot more, you should maybe do this more, you should maybe be like him more. it let me know that the way I play basketball and the way I was taught basketball is the right way to play it because you do see the results."

“35-year-old LeBron can tell 27-year-old (LeBron) that you don’t even know your game, you haven’t even scratched the surface.”



- LeBron comparing his current self to his Miami days



(H/T @TheNBACentral) pic.twitter.com/b5GaA1BQYX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 12, 2020

Continuing about Anthony Davis, LeBron James described the relationship between the duo.

"First thing I think about is respect, no ego. The challenging each other...I want AD to better than me, AD want me to be better than him every single night every single day."

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis not ready to speak on future with LA Lakers yet

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Anthony Davis is satisfied after creating his legacy with the LA Lakers and is proud to be able to call himself a champion.

"To say you're a champion, not everyone can say that."



—Anthony Davis reflects after winning his first NBA title pic.twitter.com/gCJY8Qf8tM — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020

However, on being asked about his impending free agency decision, Davis said that he wasn't 100% sure.

"I had a great time in LA this year. It's been nothing but joy and amazement. Over the next couple of months, we'll figure it out. I'm not 100% sure," Davis said.

The LA Lakers fans will be hoping that AD certainly comes back so that the Purple and Gold can have another title run.

