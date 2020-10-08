NBA News Update: LeBron James reacts to Mike Pence fly incident, Finals viewership numbers improve but still at an all-time low

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are just one win away from winning the NBA Championship and finally exiting the Orlando bubble that they've been in since early July. Even though he's focused on getting that ring, LeBron James is not aloof to what's happening in American society especially with the elections taking place next month. Every other NBA news update has highlighted the 16-time All-Star's views on matters of public interest.

NBA News Update: LeBron James has an interesting take on the Mike Pence fly incident

Earlier today, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence participated in a Vice Presidential Debate that took place in Salt Lake City, Utah. During the course of the debate, a fly could be seen resting on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence.

Mike Pence

The internet is currently flooded with reactions to this incident and several NBA players have given their views on the same. LeBron James was no different. He posted the following story on his Instagram account.

NBA News Update: Finals ratings improve with Game 4 but still at an all-time low

It's no surprise that the NBA is struggling with viewership numbers since the restart and that trend has extended onto the NBA Finals between LA Lakers and Miami Heat as well.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Four

With the MLB postseason and NFL action also running simultaneously, the NBA has serious competition for TV ratings. LA Lakers dominating the Miami Heat in the first two games of the series didn't help either. However, Miami's resurgence in Game 3 led to more hype for the fourth encounter.

As per reports, Game 4 saw a viewership of 7.54 million, the highest so far for any game in the 2020 NBA Finals. It is a significant improvement from the 5.94 million viewership in Game 3 where the NBA Finals clashed with Sunday Night Football.

With the LA Lakers now enjoying a 3-1 lead with a possibility to clinch the series on Friday, expect the viewership to improve again for Game 5.

However, the average viewership currently stands at 6.87 million, an all-time low.

