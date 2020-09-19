NBA News Update: LeBron James recalls 2013 DPOY snub, as son Bronny lands himself in hot water after controversial IG story

In this NBA news update, more stories follow LeBron James' comments on being denied what would have been his 5th MVP award. The LA Lakers superstar lost out to Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo after receiving only 16 first-place votes. He continued to express his discontent at the way the judgement criteria change every season, and claimed that the same has cost him individual accolades in the past as well.

In other NBA news, LeBron James' LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis agreed with the MVP runner-up's views on the award, and stated that the voting is all about 'narrative'. Two of the league's brightest young guards, Trae Young and Ja Morant, also reacted to LeBron James' comments from the post-game conference.

Finally, LeBron James' 15-year-old son Bronny also managed to trend on social media after putting up a distasteful story on Instagram.

Here are all the latest NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: LeBron James feels he was robbed of the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year award

USA vs Spain - Olympics

LeBron James claimed that the voting criteria when it comes to handing out individual accolades has been inconsistent ever since he came into the league, and he proceeded to give a very good example of the same.

LeBron James reminded the journalists present in the post-game presser of the 2012-13 season, in which he won the MVP award.

"I had a chance to be Defensive Player of the Year, and also MVP in the same season... and that year Marc Gasol won Defensive Player, but was All-Defensive second team. That doesn't make sense to me. It's like being MVP, but making the All-NBA second team."

"I had a chance to be defensive player of the year and also MVP in the same season. In that year Marc Gasol was rewarded defensive player of the year, but he made 2nd team all-defense."



-LeBron James

(Via @BenGolliver )



pic.twitter.com/KMMcldCig1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 19, 2020

He also felt that Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham faced a similar kind of disrespect from the voters when it came to the Most Improved Player voting.

"I looked at the Most Improved this year, and rightfully so Brandon Ingram was amazing, I thought he should have won it. But did you see the votes that Devonte Graham get!? He averaged 4 points last year, compared to 17.5 (this year). If that's not improving, what is?"

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis questions the legitimacy of MVP voting

Davis also lost the Defensive Player of the Year award to Giannis

Anthony Davis had an incredible game against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals as he scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. However, much of his post-game conference revolved around LeBron James.

After LeBron unloads about how MVP voting pissed him off, Anthony Davis says, "They kind of choose the MVP before the season even starts." — Bill Oram (@billoram) September 19, 2020

After explaining why he believes LeBron James should have won the MVP award, he went on to claim that the NBA chooses the winner even before the season starts!

NBA News Update: Future stars react to LeBron James' comments

Two of the brightest young stars in the NBA - sophomore player Trae Young and rookie Ja Morant - took to Twitter to react to LeBron James' comments on the MVP voting results.

Ja Morant looked to draw motivation from the LA Lakers star's tweet aimed at proving the voters wrong come the end of the season, by potentially winning the NBA championship.

Trae Young, on the other hand, felt that both LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were deserving of the MVP award, but did agree with the former's claim that the league changes its criteria too frequently.

Both Deserving... but the goal post is moved so much on the way everybody votes... sh*t just be confusing🤦🏽‍♂️🤣 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 19, 2020

NBA News Update: Bronny James forced to delete disrespectful story

After his father LeBron James and the LA Lakers' big win over the Denver Nuggets in game 1 of the WC Finals, 15-year-old Bronny James posted a controversial clip of him smoking with the caption "we smokin them Nuggets tonight" on Instagram. Although the same was deleted quickly after it was put up, his fans were quick to record it before it disappeared forever.

Lebron James' son Bronny trends on twitter after he films himself smoking 😂 pic.twitter.com/CXPsevKTCc — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 19, 2020

The story was disrespectful towards the Denver Nuggets team, and his act of smoking could also land him in trouble in the near future. We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates about LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

