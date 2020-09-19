NBA News Update: Shaq and Charles Barkley not joining the Denver Nuggets bandwagon, LeBron James is locked in as Conference Final starts

The latest edition of the NBA news update features LA Lakers' stars from the past and the present. Former LA Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal discussed the Denver Nuggets and their potential to win an NBA championship in the near future. The Denver Nuggets face the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals for a chance at making it through to the NBA finals. The Denver Nuggets haven't ever won a championship in their history, and Shaquille O'Neal believes that barren run will continue.

This NBA news update also features present-day talisman of the LA Lakers LeBron James as he spoke of his affection for the faithful fans of the franchise who continue to support the team - albeit virtually! James also uploaded a photograph on Instagram, in which he can be seen wearing a shirt with the word 'leader' written on it. LeBron James also provided his fans with his version of the word as an acronym.

NBA News Update: Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley don't think Denver Nuggets are a team for the future

NBA News Update: Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley don't believe the Denver Nuggets will win a championship

In another episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have, for a change, agreed on an opinion as they both believe the Denver Nuggets aren't a team for the future.

The Nuggets have battled against the odds in two back-to-back series to make their way through to the Western Conference finals. Most of their players are yet to hit their prime and will only get better but former NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley don't believe they will win a championship.

"Next year when it's all coming back around, they're going to be ranked fifth or sixth.

Charles Barkley believes the series win against the LA Clippers was a one-off, and he would pick Kawhi Leonard and co. again if it were to happen next year.

"I love Michael Porter Jr., but if they played the Clippers again next year, I'd still pick the Clippers."

Advertisement

Shaquille O'Neal emphasized that he did believe the Denver Nuggets would have a good future but not enough to win a championship.

"Having a bright future and being 'the team' of the future are two different things."

Also Read: NBA News Update: Skip Bayless taunts LeBron James as Miami Heat win, league grants extended rest after Game 3

NBA News Update: LeBron James thanks LA Lakers fans for their support

NBA News Update: LeBron James says he continues to draw energy from the virtual fans in the absence of a crowd

LeBron James talked in an episode of Backstage Lakers and revealed what he thought of the innovative way in which fans have shown their support to the team during the pandemic.

With no fans allowed in the arenas due to the coronavirus, the LA Lakers faithful have resorted to using the Fan Cam to virtually be in the stands and cheer for the team they love. LeBron James is hugely appreciative of that support.

"I've seen Shaq is there, Lil Wayne is there... Just to have that kind of support from celebrities, from our families, from our fans and friends... it's still pretty cool."

Asked whether he continues to draw energy from the virtual fans in the absence of a crowd, LeBron James said that was exactly the case.

"They're still the fans in my mind. That's how I play the game."

NBA News Update: LeBron James deciphers the true meaning of the word 'leader'

In an Instagram post, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James attempted to decipher the word 'leader' and what it meant to him.

James said everyone could be a leader in their own way, in what was an inspirational post for his die-hard fans.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Kyle Kuzma defends Dwight Howard over wild Stephen A. Smith comparison, Gordon Hayward to return in Game 3