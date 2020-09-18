NBA News Update: Kyle Kuzma defends Dwight Howard over wild Stephen A. Smith comparison, Gordon Hayward to return in Game 3

In this NBA news update, LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma defends his teammate Dwight Howard over a disrespectful comparison made by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

The world-famous TV personality spoke about the LA Clippers and their disastrous end to the post-season on the talk show First Take. Expressing deep concern regarding the future of LA Clippers star Paul George, Stephen A. Smith said that the former Indiana Pacers man could be "the second coming of Dwight Howard", which didn't go down well with Kyle Kuzma.

In other news, there was some positive news at last for the Boston Celtics fans at the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, which they lost 106-101 to the Miami Heat to go down 0-2 in the series. Star forward Gordon Hayward could be available for Game 3 after recovering from an injury he suffered in round one of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here are all the latest NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Kyle Kuzma defends LA Lakers teammate Dwight Howard over "journeyman" claim

George was still in Indiana when Howard joined the LA Lakers in his first stint with the franchise

Reputed NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith expressed grave concern regarding the remainder of Paul George's time in the NBA, after the LA Clippers star failed to turn up in the playoffs. Stephen A. Smith, in conversation with Max Kellerman on the ESPN talk show First Take, said that Paul George was embarking on a path to become a 'journeyman', much like 8-time All-Star Dwight Howard.

He compared Paul George in his Indiana Pacers days to Dwight Howard during his time with the Orlando Magic. Smith referred to how they were the face of their respective franchises, before being reduced to second options and ultimately squad players since leaving.

This comparison left most NBA fans shocked as it was hugely disrespectful to an iconic player like Dwight Howard, who had made it to 8 All-NBA teams and won the Defensive Player of the Year award 5 times in his career. Howard's LA Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma felt similarly.

He went to the finals. And 3peated defense player of the year nobody just doing that anymore lol https://t.co/ng7Jl0hKYS — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 18, 2020

Stephen A. Smith has faced a lot of heat for his wild take, and it remains to be seen whether he lets the matter die down with time or addresses it in the near future. We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates about the same.

NBA News Update: Gordon Hayward may return for Game 3

Boston Celtics have dearly missed Hayward

The Boston Celtics fans will be breathing a sigh of relief after hearing this positive news. Former All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward has recovered well since suffering a Grade III right ankle sprain in the Boston Celtics' Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in round one of the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Although he was unable to take part in his team's painful defeats in Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, he could finally be back for Game 3.

Gordon Hayward is progressing toward returning for Game 3 of Celtics-Heat after feeling good in Wednesday’s post-practice workout, a source with knowledge of the situation told @TheAthleticNBA. He expects to get more on-court work Friday with the hope of playing Saturday. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 18, 2020

Hayward was apparently feeling good after the post-practice workout on Wednesday, and is likely to feature in Game 3, subject to how well he feels after the on-court drills on Friday.

