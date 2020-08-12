NBA News Update: Lillard and George reconcile, Giannis ejected after headbutt against Wizards, Phoenix Suns receive a special surprise

We saw some great NBA action today with the race for the play-in tournament heating up. The Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns, and the San Antonio Spurs won their games, making this is a very close competition.

With all the excitement on the basketball court, many NBA news bits may have escaped your notice. Here are some NBA news updates which you might have missed out on.

Paul George reaches out to Damian Lillard after families get involved in online spat

Damian Lillard has been on fire in the NBA bubble

In some good NBA news, LA Clippers' star Paul George has reportedly reached out to Damian Lillard to end their beef after family members on either side made things personal. According to Chris Haynes:

"George reached out to Lillard to clear the air, explaining that he had no beef and clarified that it was just competitive banter on his part. Lillard apologized for remarks made by one of his family members, but stated why he said what he said after that loss to the Clippers."

My @NBAonTNT report on Paul George reaching out to Damian Lillard to discuss the back and forth banter that took an ugly turn once family members got involved. pic.twitter.com/DnGv5fG5rb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 11, 2020

Last week, the two NBA stars got into a spat on social media after the Blazers lost to the Clippers. Things escalated when their families got involved, with insults being hurled around on Instagram. Both players seem to have made their peace with each other and have no hard feelings.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected after headbutting Moe Wagner

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

In rather alarming NBA news, Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game after an altercation with Moe Wagner that ended with Giannis headbutting Wagner.

Giannis headbutt Mo Wagner 😳 pic.twitter.com/KbUQ2nzBKS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2020

This altercation came after a charging foul call on Giannis late in the second quarter. The Bucks unsuccessfully challenged the call despite it appearing to be a blocking foul by Wagner. Giannis then went on to headbutt Wagner which led to his ejection from the game.

The precedent for such flagrant fouls is either hefty fines or a suspension for a game or two. We will wait to see the league's decision in this case. In any case, Giannis may simply be rested for the final seeding game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Phoenix Suns players' family members conduct introductions

In the Phoenix Suns' game against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier today, the players were introduced by their family members who connected to the game via video call.

I’m not crying... you are



We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/xjtwYS7RN1 — 7-0 (@Suns) August 11, 2020

This came as a huge surprise to the players themselves, who were hyped and emotional to see their loved ones cheering them on. De'Andre Ayton's shocked face was quite a sight to behold.

With this added motivation, the Phoenix Suns came out blazing and defeated the hapless Philadelphia 76ers 130-117. Devin Booker continued his excellent run with a 35-point show. This took the Suns to a 7-0 record in the NBA bubble.

That was AMAZING!!!!!!!! S/O the Suns for that. Damn I miss my family! 😢😢😢❤️❤️ #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/SSA8Dknpn3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

The players who have been away from their families for a month are definitely missing home. LeBron James was very impressed by the Phoenix Suns' surprise and tweeted about it earlier today. Perhaps we will see some more family introductions in the days to come in the NBA bubble.

