NBA News Update: Lonzo Ball quits Roc Nation to join LeBron James at Klutch Sports, Rajon Rondo's brother might face potential ban

The New Orleans Pelicans failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs this year, and the Pelicans management will be looking to make adjustments to come back strong next year. In what is an interesting NBA news update surrounding the Pelicans, it has been reported that their point guard, Lonzo Ball, has switched reps. This is a move that could significantly influence his future.

Also, we've got details on what action could be taken against Rajon Rondo's brother, William Rondo, in the aftermath of his altercation with Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook.

NBA News Update: Lonzo Ball signs with Klutch Sports Group

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

Lonzo Ball was traded from the LA Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans last summer. His on-court performances were far from impressive, and he recorded an average of 11.8 points, 6.1 assists, and 7 rebounds per game. The 22-year-old has now taken the significant step of switching reps by signing with Klutch Sports Group.

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. “For me, it was an easy call and it was the right time to make that call.”



ESPN Story: https://t.co/IhRjENLDzu — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 14, 2020

Creative Arts Agency and Roc Nation were previously representing Lonzo. Klutch Sports, founded by Rich Paul, is among the best talent agencies in the NBA, with players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Ben Simmons under its banner.

Speaking with ESPN, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft explained how this decision would help him take control of his career in the future. Lonzo Ball said:

"I wanted to lead my career, picking my own representation -- just solely as my decision -- was step one in that process. For me, it was an easy call, and it was the right time to make that call."

The former LA Lakers star mentioned that the Pelicans are determined to make the playoffs next season and also talked about his personal goals. Lonzo Ball continued:

"Once we get in the playoffs, we take it one game at a time," Ball said. "For myself, I think Most Improved Player is definitely something I can get next year."

The 6 ft 6" guard has not played a playoff game in his career yet and is working hard towards achieving that dream with the Pelicans next year. With a young, talented team featuring the likes of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball and co. will be one of the most exciting teams to watch for next season.

NBA News Update: Rajon Rondo's brother facing potential ban after incident with Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo was in the news recently after his brother William Rondo was involved in a heated altercation with the Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook. He was ejected from the arena during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

While it’s uncertain when William Rondo will be allowed to attend another Lakers game, he is not expected to be kicked out of the bubble after his verbal run-in with Russell Westbrook last night, source to @TheUndefeated. More on @RajonRondo brother here: https://t.co/sme8OreNZn — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2020

The NBA is looking further into this matter, and there's a chance that William might be banned from watching any of the LA Lakers' games this season.

