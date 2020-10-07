NBA News Update: Magic Johnson claims Houston Rockets won't make playoffs next season unless they make one addition

A lot has been said about the Houston Rockets and their experiment with small ball. Every other NBA news update will point you towards how this strategy has seldom worked in the postseason. The Rockets are now set for a head coach change with a roster that's all-in on small ball. Many believe that the team needs to make additions in the offseason and Magic Johnson also voiced that opinion.

NBA News Update: Magic Johnson wants Houston Rockets to sign a big man

Magic Johnson joined Stephen A Smith and Michael Wilbon on an episode of SportsCenter to give his thoughts on a variety of things including how things stand for next season. With the Golden State Warriors set to return to full strength next season, the discussion moved to which team could miss the playoffs with a Warriors a lock-in for the postseason.

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson suggested that Houston Rockets could very well be that team. He said:

"You gotta remember something, the Splash Brothers are coming back so that means Golden State is definitely going to be a playoffs team. Somebody good this year like Portland, one of those teams are not going to make it and it could be Houston. So, if they don't get a big man like Michael talked about, they're not gonna make the playoffs next season."

throwback when Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combined for 60 points and 11 threes to eliminate the Rockets once again 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A1jx60Dh9I — Antonin💧 (@antonin_org) October 6, 2020

A lot will depend on who the Houston Rockets appoint as their next head coach. In any case, they definitely cannot go into next season with the same roster. Luckily, Daryl Morey is a capable GM who has always managed to come through with moves in the trade market.

NBA News Update: Magic Johnson warns Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

Advertisement

There's been a lot of talk about the Philadelphia 76ers potentially shipping Ben Simmons next season to bring in some other superstar. Magic Johnson suggested that it's something Joel Embiid doesn't want:

"Jo, you don't want Ben Simmons to leave...Ben Simmons can pass that basketball, you're gonna need a point guard that can pass it to you Embiid. So that's what you need and that's what you got already. It's not gonna get better for him him."

“If Ben Simmons develops any kind of jump shot whatsoever, he is LeBron James 2.0... he’s the second coming. He is that lethal.”



- Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/7H99uXcwLJ — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 4, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Why a James Harden-Ben Simmons swap can be a win-win for both Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers