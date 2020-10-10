Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NBA News Update: Magic Johnson claims LeBron James faced more pressure than Michael Jordan

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five
2020 NBA Finals - Game Five
Raunak J
ANALYST
Modified 10 Oct 2020, 08:28 IST
News
Advertisement

With LeBron James on the cusp of winning a championship with a third different team, the greatest of all time debate has once again found the spotlight in every other NBA news update. Several stars from both Michael Jordan's and LeBron James' era have chimed in with their views and heated arguments have taken place on TV shows. Magic Johnson is the latest NBA great to give his two cents on the matter.

NBA News Update: Magic Johnson explains why Michael Jordan didn't face as much pressure as Michael Jordan

Magic Johnson has appeared regularly on ESPN's SportsCenter in the last few days. He was present once again on the show prior to the NBA Finals Game 5 tip-off and spoke to Stephen A Smith about the pressure that LeBron James has faced as a player.

Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson

Johnson said the following about LeBron James:

"Coming to Los Angeles, joining the Lakers, do you know how much pressure that was for him to do that because of all the jerseys and the banners that's hanging up in the Staples Center? But this young man said, 'You know what, that's what I want, I want that type of pressure.' And he's lived up to everything that he promised the Lakers fans he was gonna do."

Magic Johnson then went on to claim that Michael Jordan didn't face the same kind of pressure.

"Michael Jordan didn’t face the type of pressure," Johnson said.

Given that some of Johnson's playing years coincided with Michael Jordan, you may as well have to take that argument with some seriousness.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan not getting any favors in the GOAT debate against LeBron James

Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan

As mentioned earlier, several NBA stars from the past have dropped their opinions on who the greatest player of all time is between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jordan's arch-nemesis from his playing days Isiah Thomas also dropped his opinion.

The fact that MJ and Thomas were bitter rivals back in the day could have shrouded the latter's opinion. But as things stand, this is a debate unlikely to reach a consensus agreement ever.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Options - 3 most valuable assets for Golden State Warriors going into the 2020-21 season

Published 10 Oct 2020, 08:23 IST
NBA Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Michael Jordan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी