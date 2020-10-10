NBA News Update: Magic Johnson claims LeBron James faced more pressure than Michael Jordan

With LeBron James on the cusp of winning a championship with a third different team, the greatest of all time debate has once again found the spotlight in every other NBA news update. Several stars from both Michael Jordan's and LeBron James' era have chimed in with their views and heated arguments have taken place on TV shows. Magic Johnson is the latest NBA great to give his two cents on the matter.

NBA News Update: Magic Johnson explains why Michael Jordan didn't face as much pressure as Michael Jordan

Magic Johnson has appeared regularly on ESPN's SportsCenter in the last few days. He was present once again on the show prior to the NBA Finals Game 5 tip-off and spoke to Stephen A Smith about the pressure that LeBron James has faced as a player.

Johnson said the following about LeBron James:

"Coming to Los Angeles, joining the Lakers, do you know how much pressure that was for him to do that because of all the jerseys and the banners that's hanging up in the Staples Center? But this young man said, 'You know what, that's what I want, I want that type of pressure.' And he's lived up to everything that he promised the Lakers fans he was gonna do."

Y’all remember yesterday when I discussed the word “PRESSURE” when it came to @KingJames well one of the GREATEST OF ALL-TIME @MagicJohnson had this to say today!!!! Carry on... pic.twitter.com/5kZ6JGK23o — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 9, 2020

Magic Johnson then went on to claim that Michael Jordan didn't face the same kind of pressure.

"Michael Jordan didn’t face the type of pressure," Johnson said.

Given that some of Johnson's playing years coincided with Michael Jordan, you may as well have to take that argument with some seriousness.

Michael Jordan not getting any favors in the GOAT debate against LeBron James

As mentioned earlier, several NBA stars from the past have dropped their opinions on who the greatest player of all time is between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jordan's arch-nemesis from his playing days Isiah Thomas also dropped his opinion.

Again let it be known, please read before you comment and don’t change my words to fit your debate. @KingJames #Goat https://t.co/oQlK7ndWmC — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) October 9, 2020

The fact that MJ and Thomas were bitter rivals back in the day could have shrouded the latter's opinion. But as things stand, this is a debate unlikely to reach a consensus agreement ever.

