NBA News Update: Marcus Smart explains real reason behind locker room outburst with Boston Celtics teammates

If you've been following the NBA Playoffs regularly, you're probably aware of the locker room bust-up that happened among Boston Celtics players following their Game 2 loss to Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The most highlighted name in every NBA news update was that of Marcus Smart who also didn't speak to the media after the incident.

The Boston Celtics returned with determination to not let up another lead and dominated throughout in Game 3 as they finally recorded a win against the Miami Heat. The players seem to have learned from that incident and Marcus Smart has since given his opinions on the whole fiasco too.

NBA News Update: Marcus Smart was preoccupied with thoughts about mother before Boston Celtics' locker room incident

Marcus Smart in action against the Miami Heat

Speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Marcus Smart outlined how thoughts of his mother, Camellia, was already weighing in on his mind prior to the unfortunate loss to the Miami Heat. Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals took place just a couple of days after the second anniversary of her death.

"I don’t want to use it as an excuse but it definitely played a role to a certain extent. It’s definitely an emotional day. You’re already on an emotional scale where you’re already tipping over, and then something like (that happens) where you should’ve won for the second time against a really good team that you allowed to come back and steal both games from you. It just pushed it over the edge."

Camellia Smart was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and passed away on September 16th, 2018. You can fathom from the heartfelt post above just how critical a role she played in Marcus Smart's life.

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown confront each other inside Boston Celtics' locker room

Jaylen Brown

Voices of players shouting echoed from the Boston Celtics' locker room following their second game against the Miami Heat. Boston blew huge leads in both ties and went 0-2. It was reported later that Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown had confronted each other. However, the key members of the team and coach Brad Stevens met later that night to sort out the situation

We couldn’t settle the fight in the locker room so we took it out to the pool

😂🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/9qNbtXrDwe — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 21, 2020

